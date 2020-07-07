LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Earth ("FTE"), the full spectrum U.S. cannabis lifestyle company and 2019 Weedcon Dispensary of the Year, today announced that it has filed the applicable documentation required to complete an initial public offering ("IPO") on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE"). Israeli investment firm Radhan, through its CEO Eden Ozeri and Founder Yuval Barak, has acted as financial advisor for FTE with attorneys Ilanit Landesman Yogev and Niv Sivan, partners in Herzog Fox & Neeman ("HFN"), as the Company's local legal team. Radhan and HFN will continue in their capacities through the IPO.
"Selecting the appropriate market, partners and investors to support our long-term development has led us to the Israeli market," said Dan Zaharoni, CEO of From The Earth. "I am very excited to launch our public offering with the support of a strong, local team with deep connections. This is a pivotal moment in the history of our company, and as we look to the opportunity ahead, we are well positioned as a company with strong and deeply rooted corporate values which will guide us on our next phase of growth."
About From The Earth
From The Earth, a full spectrum cannabis lifestyle company founded by Kintu Patel and Jayson Quinones, is comprised of multiple entities and projects that make up a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise. With a team of experts in cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales, From The Earth has utilized cutting-edge technology, a commitment to quality and experienced personnel to create one of the most recognizable and well-respected brands in the cannabis industry.
