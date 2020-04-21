LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Earth ("FTE"), the full spectrum U.S. cannabis lifestyle company and 2019 Weedcon Dispensary of the Year, announced today a first-of-its-kind agreement with the Missouri-based company, Onyx 7, LLC ("Onyx 7") that will allow Onyx 7 to use From The Earth's brand and intellectual property for its five soon-to-open retail dispensaries.
Few dispensaries in this new space have developed a strong, trusted brand that third parties are willing to purchase — until now. Onyx 7 was recently awarded five medical dispensary licenses by the State of Missouri, all five of which will be known as "From The Earth." All five dispensaries are slated to open in the third and fourth quarter of this year.
"We couldn't be more impressed by dispensary operators than when we met with the folks at From The Earth," stated Nate Ruby, President of Onyx 7. "Their stores are run flawlessly and their reputation is absolutely sterling, especially as it pertains to treating medical marijuana patients. By utilizing a trusted brand like FTE, we know that we can benefit from the industry experience that their principals have gained while expanding access to medical marijuana patients across the state of Missouri."
The five stores will be located throughout the state of Missouri with three in Kansas City, one in Independence and one in Raytown. Along with the retail presence, Onyx 7 principals are also affiliated with OXG LLC which has developed cultivation capabilities, thereby allowing them to maintain a consistent and high-quality product for Missouri's medical marijuana patients.
"Spreading the FTE brand is the next logical step for our company," stated Dan Zaharoni, CEO of From The Earth. "We are looking for new markets, but we recognize the importance of local involvement and representation. We are thrilled to be able to enter into this agreement with Onyx 7 as their principals have the same dedication and passion for creating best-in-class customer experiences that our patients and customers at From The Earth have come to expect."
FTE currently operates two retail stores in California and is in the process of building three more in that state. The company has one licensed From The Earth location in Hanover, Michigan, and is in the process of constructing additional cannabis facilities in that state.
About From The Earth
From The Earth, a full spectrum cannabis lifestyle company founded by Kintu Patel and Jayson Quinones, is comprised of multiple entities and projects that make up a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise. With a team of experts in cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales, From The Earth has utilized cutting-edge technology, a commitment to quality and experienced personnel to create one of the most recognizable and well-respected brands in the cannabis industry.
Media Contact
Noah Bethke
MATTIO Communications
fte@mattio.com