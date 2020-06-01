LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences® ("FRB"), an agricultural biotechnology company focused on the development of next generation breeding and Clean Stock nursery technologies for the production of seeds and young plants in the industrial hemp, medical cannabis and coffee industries, announced today that Anthony Murphy is joining the executive team as Chief Financial Officer beginning June 1.
Murphy brings over 15 years of experience as a business executive and financial advisory leader directing private and public companies with multi-hundred million dollar revenues. He has worked across the spirits, produce and horticulture industries, leading growth- and mid-stage companies to higher revenue and more efficient operations through finance and accounting.
Prior to Front Range Biosciences, Murphy served as Group CFO at Monterey Peninsula Horticulture, Inc. where he built and introduced a shared services model to unite four existing subsidiaries. Murphy also worked as CFO and COO at Misionero where he increased net income and led the company's international expansion into Canada.
"As we enter our next phase of growth at Front Range Biosciences, we are excited to welcome a seasoned leader like Anthony to support our trajectory of building a global cannabis agriculture company," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, CEO of FRB. "Anthony has incredible talent driving operational efficiencies and leading financial teams, and he brings over a decade of C-level leadership experience in agriculture and horticulture."
"I am thrilled to join Front Range Biosciences, a company known for its talented leadership, innovative technology, and deep respect for the farming community," said Murphy. "I look forward to working alongside the entire team at FRB to drive strong financial discipline while growing the business at a rapid pace."
About Front Range Biosciences
Front Range Biosciences is an agricultural biotech company that specializes in tissue culture propagation and next generation plant breeding to improve the reliability and quality of industrial hemp and medical cannabis plant genetics. FRB has global reach through facilities in Colorado, California and Wisconsin, and a partnership with the Center for Research in Agricultural Genomics in Barcelona, Spain. FRB's Clean Stock program provides a consistent supply of disease and pathogen-free plants and seeds to farmers backed by data-driven breeding solutions. FRB is headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado.
Media Contact
Noah Bethke
MATTIO Communications
frb@mattio.com