OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing and cash application automation solutions, announced today that it will be attending and exhibiting at this year's Association for Financial Professionals' (AFP) annual conference in Washington, D.C., November 7-10.
Members of FTNI's team will be on-site and available for demonstrations and discussions in booth #703, conveniently located to attendees' immediate right as they enter the exhibit hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
According to research from PYMNTS.com in their "B2B Payments Innovation Readiness Report" released in the Fall of 2020, 83 percent of businesses surveyed had changed their A/R processes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with just over 66 percent of those companies now receiving more digital payments.
FTNI's own business data supports these findings as more than sixty percent of new customer implementations since the start of 2020 have included digital payments (online payments, AutoPay, etc.). What's more, just over half of new customer implementations since the start of 2020 have included mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) solutions—highlighting an ongoing shift in how businesses are capturing check-based remittances.
"FTNI is excited to be back onsite at this year's AFP conference to connect with customers, partners and prospects, and share how our truly integrated receivables solutions are modernizing A/R operations for leading organizations in many industries," said Zac Robinson, senior vice president, FTNI. "Despite the exciting growth the market has seen in the adoption of digital payments, it's important to remember that checks are still a vital piece of many businesses' A/R processes. But checks are increasingly changing channels from traditional back-office scanning and electronic deposit via desktop Remote Deposit Capture (RDC), to the capture of checks in the field via mobile RDC. Being able to efficiently accept, process and post check payments, along with the addition of convenient digital payment options—all on a single platform—is where truly integrated receivables platforms separate themselves from dashboard driven systems to help businesses maximize A/R operational efficiencies and cost savings."
Truly integrated receivables solutions deliver businesses with the ability to accelerate and automate the complete A/R lifecycle, from invoice/statement presentment, to payment acceptance, processing and ultimately cash application operations all on a single, cloud-based receivables processing platform. FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, is a highly-configurable, modular solution that allows companies to accept, process and post any payment method (checks, ACH/EFT, credit/debit card, cash), from any payment channel (mailed-in, lockbox, called-in, in-person, online, mobile) and facilitate the automatic transmission of cash application data to be posted into any back-office system.
To learn more or schedule a time to meet the FTNI team at this year's AFP conference, please click here.
---------------
About FTNI
Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel—all on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and merchant processor relationships, online and mobile applications, and back-office systems to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from over 1,000 customers spanning numerous industries including Banking and Financial Services, Distribution, Insurance, Nonprofit, Property Management, Realty, Utilities, and more. For more information, visit ftni.com.
Media Contact
Zac Robinson, FTNI, 4029338258, zrobinson@ftni.com
SOURCE FTNI