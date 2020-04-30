LEXINGTON, Mass., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc. today announced that the company has selected caresyntax, a pioneering developer in surgical automation, analytics software, as the supplier of Fujifilm Systems Integration using caresyntax's proprietary operating room (OR) integration and workflow automation intelligence.
As the healthcare industry continues to respond to today's uncertainties, Fujifilm trusts this new partnership to aid hospital operations, improve workflow efficiencies of the interventional space, and meet patient demand surges as deferred procedures are rescheduled.
"As the only vendor that offers endoscopic imaging as well as modality solutions and enterprise-wide IT products—launching the Fujifilm Systems Integration business will allow Fujifilm to capture the full clinical value chain," says Devon Bream, MPH, FACHE, Global Vice President Endoscopy, General Manager Systems Integration, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We selected caresyntax as our supplier because the team has a demonstrated history in developing data-driven integration that provides the total visibility to achieve increased workflow efficiency, patient safety, and surgical performance."
Together Fujifilm and caresyntax will develop a systems integration solution designed specifically for image and data integration in the operating room (OR/Hybrid OR) and endoscopy suite that will connect Fujifilm's medical image capture products and Synapse brand viewing, storage, and analytics technologies.
"Fujifilm's vision of closing the loop between its powerful clinical informatics ecosystem and its trusted offerings at the point of care will be a resounding success that will create value for caregivers and patients," says Dennis Kogan, Co-Founder and CEO, caresyntax. "caresyntax is excited to leverage our robust surgical automation and analytics platform to support Fujifilm in this endeavor. We strongly believe that data-driven collaborations with health systems, medical device companies, and insurers are key to managing surgical risk and promoting smarter, safer surgery; and are proud to partner with Fujifilm in pursuit of this common goal."
To learn more about Fujifilm Systems Integration, visit www.fujifilmsystemsintegration.com. For more on Fujifilm's healthcare portfolio, visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com.
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved patient care by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.