ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners is excited to announce a new partnership with Green Places, a company dedicated to making sustainability accessible to small businesses. This partnership offsets Fulcrum's carbon footprint, which in 2021 accounts for 205 metric tons.
"Small businesses generate over 50% of GDP in the U.S. so they can have a substantial impact on fighting climate change, but most solutions focus on big businesses that are heavy polluters or have large supply chains. Smaller companies have not had a practical way to do their part to reduce the effects of global warming," said Green Places founder and CEO Alex Lassiter. "Fulcrum Equity Partners leadership is an excellent example and will hopefully encourage other sustainably-minded investors to follow in their footsteps."
Green Places manages environmental impact in two ways: offsetting emissions and providing strategies to reduce impact. They invest in natural solutions, renewable energy, and emerging technologies to restore biodiversity and reduce global emissions. The projects can range from planting trees to investing in solar panels and wind farms, but all of them meet the strict standards of the International Carbon Reduction & Offset Alliance ("ICROA"). Additional vetting is done for some projects by Verra, Gold Standard, and the American Carbon Registry. These are organizations that verify credits, ensuring that each venture supported delivers high impact solutions.
"Fulcrum has long been committed to sustainability, through both investments and in-office green initiatives," says Fulcrum Partner Philip Lewis. "Implementing environmentally-friendly practices is a crucial piece of our world's future, and we are proud to support that vision any way we can."
Fulcrum has prioritized finding eco-friendly solutions for their office, and has a history of investing in clean tech, such as Red Bag Solutions, a medical waste recycling company, and Bright Light Systems, an energy efficient lighting solution. Around the office, they have reduced waste by switching to compostable cups, adopting a sustainable water filtration system, and installing motion-activated lighting. Fulcrum's office is also LEED Certified. Learn more about Fulcrum's commitment to sustainability on Green Places newly launched site: https://www.greenplacestowork.com/greenplaces-work/fulcrum-equity-partners.
About Fulcrum Equity Partners
Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm with over $600 million under management that provides expansion capital to rapidly growing companies led by strong entrepreneurs and management teams. Fulcrum targets companies within healthcare services, healthcare IT, B2B software, and technology-enabled services. Fulcrum's initial target investment is $5 million - $25 million to provide financing to meet a wide range of needs, including internal growth initiatives, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder liquidity and recapitalizations. The partners have over 140 years of relevant experience in Fulcrum's target markets, including significant operating experience in senior executive positions at companies that grew rapidly and enjoyed successful exits. Additionally, Fulcrum's limited partners include over 100 current or former business owners/CEOs of leading companies in a wide variety of industries that provide a rich resource for the firm and portfolio companies. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.
About Green Places
Green Places was founded on the principle that small and mid-sized businesses can be major contributors to the sustainability conversation. The company's goal is to make sustainability accessible to all businesses with easy tools and science-backed solutions from climate experts, maximizing environmental impact by pooling resources to combat the climate crisis. They partner with companies to go carbon neutral in three steps: 1) Calculating carbon footprint 2) Sourcing and funding high impact, verified carbon projects to offset impact, and 3) Building a sustainability plan which lives on customizable sustainability pages. Learn more about Green Places at https://www.greenplacestowork.com/.
