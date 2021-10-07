KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Global Capital (FGC), a venture capital fund focused on improving and disrupting the global food productions industry, has secured the first close of its second fund. The new fund concluded its initial close above $44 million, exceeding the size of its entire first fund by more than 20 percent.
As with FGC's first fund, 70 percent of the new fund's investors are U.S.-based ag producers, who represent millions of head of production animals and millions of crop production acres. This unique investor group sees potential in the advancements currently happening in the agriculture, animal health and ag tech markets.
"Now more than ever, our world needs a new level of innovation when it comes to food production, so we can increase yields, reduce food waste and make food safer," says Duane Cantrell, managing partner, Fulcrum Global Capital.
"FGC has an experienced team that understands food production and what it will take for entrepreneurs and young companies to realize their vision in this environment. And because the majority of our investors have first-hand experience in the field or on the ranch, they understand that too." John Peryam, partner, Fulcrum Global Capital.
FGC has a stable of companies that it has identified for their potential to become future industry leaders. Two of those companies have already received investments from the new FGC fund, including Vytelle Holdings, which last week announced the close of its oversubscribed Series A funding.
Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers worldwide optimize their herds. Through Vytelle's integrated technology platform, generations of genetic gains can be made in just a few years. This allows producers to sustainably deliver more protein with fewer inputs, helping to ensure meat and milk are viable, competitive food choices for future generations.
The second investment that Fulcrum has made is in the agriculture biotech space. More information on that investment will be coming soon.
"There are so many people who have new discoveries, unique technologies and the start of a great company who also have a passion to make our food system stronger and safer than ever before," says Kevin Lockett, partner, Fulcrum Global Capital. "We're proud to help identify these companies and provide the resources they need to turn their vision into a reality, while benefiting us all."
About FGC: Fulcrum Global Capital (FGC) is an early-stage venture capital fund investing in companies and entrepreneurs disrupting the global food production industry through the agriculture, animal health, and ag tech markets. FGC is especially interested in companies with technologies and approaches that increase yields, reduce food waste and make food safer and more transparent. Based out of the Kansas City area, FGC invests within the United States and around the globe. More information on FGC can be found at https://www.fgcvc.com/.
