STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Premier Partner, is pleased to announce the promotion of Lindsay Diven, CPSM, from Senior Deltek CRM Consultant to Blackbox Connector Marketing & Sales Manager. In this new position, she will be managing the marketing and sales efforts for the Blackbox Connectors, which integrates Deltek Vantagepoint and Vision to outside applications including Client Feedback Tool, Concur, Constant Contact, HubSpot, Informer, Mailchimp and other future offerings.
Lindsay has worked for more than fifteen years at architecture and engineering firms, many of which have used Deltek products, building sales and marketing strategies. In her role as a Deltek CRM Consultant for Full Sail Partners, her industry experience allowed her to bring perspective to clients in how to set up their CRM systems to support these strategies. Additionally, in her Deltek CRM Consultant role, she led both the sales and implementations of the Mailchimp and Constant Contact Connectors. Here Lindsay saw the benefits firsthand that clients experienced using these marketing connectors to support their marketing and business development strategies.
"My A&E industry experience enabled me as a consultant to help clients set up their Deltek CRM systems to support their firms' marketing and business development strategies. With additional sales and implementations of the Mailchimp and Constant Contact Connectors, clients were able to further streamline their marketing and business development processes ensuring their strategies' success," stated Lindsay Diven. "Going forward, I am very excited to find ways to support goals at all firm levels using the entirety of the Blackbox Connector offerings."
In her new role as Blackbox Connector Marketing and Sales Manager, Lindsay will use her extensive professional services industry experience to help firms better understand how the Blackbox Connector can help maintain consistency between systems and streamline firm processes. She will also be working closely with clients and the Full Sail Partners' team to research Blackbox Connectors that would provide even more solutions for clients. Lindsay continues to stay abreast of trends in the A&E and consulting industries by actively working with organizations like the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) and the Deltek User Groups.
"Lindsay has been a great asset to the Full Sail Partners' team. Clients have relied on her industry knowledge and her strategic approach to identifying solutions," stated Sarah Gonnella, VP of Marketing & Sales. "Now as the Blackbox Connector Marketing and Sales Manager, she can offer more ways to help businesses operate efficiently and effectively."
