This year marks Full Sail's 19th year as the Primary Sponsor and 25th year with the Festival
WINTER PARK, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to return as primary sponsor of the Florida Film Festival for the 19th consecutive year. The Florida Film Festival is an Oscar®-qualifying festival, premiering the best in current, independent, and international cinema. The 10-day event features over 160 films. The festival will be held in-person from April 8-17, 2022, at the Enzian Theater and Regal Winter Park Village.
Full Sail University's 25-year relationship with the Florida Film Festival serves as a testament to celebrating the importance of visual arts, as the festival continues to draw talent to the local community from across the region, nation, and internationally. At this year's festival, Full Sail University's 2016 Film Bachelor of Science graduate, William Pisciotta directed the film titled, Skim, featured during the Narrative Shorts Competition.
"We are honored to work alongside the Florida Film Festival to make the festival come to life," stated Rick Ramsey, Education Director, Visual Arts at Full Sail University "The Florida Film Festival is doing the important work of showcasing the regional entertainment community by highlighting talent and opportunity within the film industry."
Additionally, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Winter Park Library from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Full Sail University's Rick Ramsey, Education Director of Visual Arts, and Anne Russell, Program Director of the Film Production MFA will be leading a free educational forum on pushing the boundaries of the physical and digital worlds through a presentation entitled "Visions of Tomorrow: Virtual Production & The Art of Next-Gen Filmmaking."
To learn more about the Florida Film Festival, please visit https://www.floridafilmfestival.com/ and to learn more about Full Sail University, please visit fullsail.edu.
About Full Sail University
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 83,565+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
