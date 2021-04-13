SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mostly Serious, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in custom web design, marketing, and advertising, recently launched a new website for Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, a Springfield, Mo.-based chapter of the nationwide Boys & Girls Clubs organization. The new site makes it easier to find and learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield's programs and volunteer opportunities; it also makes it easier for parents, guardians, and other local audiences to engage with Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield and find the information they need.
A Visually Striking Website Made For Club Members, Parents, and Volunteers
Mostly Serious's new website for Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield features completely custom web design and was built with Craft CMS, a content management system that accommodates complex website features and functionality. The organization's new site is a dramatic shift from its predecessor in terms of look and feel, but it also offers more to visitors in terms of navigational cues and overall ease of use.
The new Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield site is brighter, more playful, and puts ideal points of engagement front and center. The site now guides visitors quickly towards programs and events, location-specific pages that share key info and provide specific updates, and virtual resources that make Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield available 24/7.
"It was an honor to work on this site and see it come to life, knowing what an effective tool this will be for Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield and the people they serve," said Sarah Jenkins, Mostly Serious's Creative Director.
She continued, "The team now has a site that's easy to interact with and easy to maintain, with content built according to national brand standards, where they can tell their unique story and grow their reach. Now the online experience matches the quality experience at each of Springfield's Clubs."
Strategy and Needs Assessment as a Precursor
In order to help the project stakeholders plan and secure a successful outcome, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield site redesign began with a strategic planning session as well as an in-depth needs assessment, both of which are critical components of Mostly Serious's unique approach to projects. While strategic planning establishes alignment of project goals as they relate to larger business goals, the needs assessment stage is vital to uncovering previously unknown information about a client's peers, current website, industry landscape, and more.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield expressed their satisfaction with both the project's outcome and working with the web design agency in general.
"Working with Mostly Serious has been a remarkable experience," said Brandy Harris, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield. She continued, "Not only did they immerse themselves in our world to truly understand our mission and needs, but they helped us identify tangible opportunities for improvement for which we are already starting to see the pay-off. We anticipate a better, more streamlined experience for our Club members, families, staff, partners, and donors."
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield
Since 1938, Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield has served as a safe place for kids before and after the school day. The Club does whatever it takes to ensure great futures for Springfield's youth. More specifically, Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield is committed to enabling all young people, especially those who need programs and resources most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, visit http://www.bgclubspringfield.org.
About Mostly Serious
Founded in 2010, Springfield, Mo.-based full-service digital agency Mostly Serious offers the latest in custom web design and development, digital marketing and advertising, and more. Mostly Serious has crafted award-winning websites and digital advertising campaigns for Burrell Behavioral Health, CoxHealth, Safe and Sober, and other well-known entities in the southwest Mo. region. For more information about Mostly Serious, visit mostlyserious.io or email info@mostlyserious.io.
