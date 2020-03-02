SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, formally announces that their enterprise media solution will be available for department-wide usage across the Fulton County Government. Home to the largest local government in Georgia, Fulton County provides effective and cost efficient services to approximately one million residents spanning 15 cities and an unincorporated area. The local government organization's procurement of the YuJa Video Platform provides a Digital Asset Management System (DAMS) to safely share content across its users.
"Secure content management systems allow for seamless production, design, and distribution of digital content," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa, Inc. "We are excited to provide leading governmental organizations like Fulton County with a scalable digital asset management solution."
The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected following a formal process that described the minimum service requirements for enterprise integration, deep media searching capabilities, password protection ability when sharing content, and a digital asset management solution that provides full support to all users. The awarded contract provides Fulton County Government's users with a secure DAMS platform to safely disseminate assets across all their relevant departments and provide training videos for their staff.
About YuJa
YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.
About Fulton County Government
Fulton County is home to over one million residents who enjoy first-rate schools, world-class sports and entertainment, public transportation, and a government that is committed to providing exceptional services. In addition to unincorporated territory in the southern part of the county, Fulton County is composed of the cities of Alpharetta, Atlanta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Palmetto, Roswell, Sandy Springs, South Fulton, and Union City. Fulton remains committed to insuring that all people are healthy, safe, self-sufficient, have economic opportunities, lives that are culturally enriched, and trust that government is efficient, effective, and fiscally sound.