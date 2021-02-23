(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in the "Novel Oncology Targets" panel discussion at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:20pm EST. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

