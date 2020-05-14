BULVERDE, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced the Futurex Virtual Summit 2020, to be held June 4, June 11, June 18, and June 25, 2020. The Futurex Virtual Summit 2020 is a technology-packed event with industry talks, product demonstrations, crypto strategy sessions, guest speakers, and more. Information and free registration is available at futurex-summit.com.
The Futurex Virtual Summit 2020 features a full lineup of sessions – deep-dive industry technical discussions, best practices, and emerging industry trends – with the brightest minds in enterprise data security. Futurex executives and solutions architects will be on hand for Q&As; attendees can schedule one-on-one strategy sessions in advance.
The full presentation schedule is available here. Many technical sessions can be submitted for CPE/CEU credit for (ISC)² or CompTIA certifications. Topics include:
- Best Practices for Utilizing Financial Cloud HSMs in AWS
- Data Protection and Enterprise Key Management: What Does the Future Hold?
- Tips and Tricks to Manage Your Enterprise PKI
- Turbocharge Your Multi-App Infrastructure with HSM Virtualization and Application Partitioning
- HSM Automation and Scripting Made Easier: Latest Strategies and Tools
Guest speakers are being added regularly, including:
- Eder Almeraz, Mastercard
- Andrea Beatty, Delap Cyber
- Paul Cleary, Venafi
- Mark B. Cooper (aka The PKI Guy), PKI Solutions
- Pedro Gil, Copayment
- Monica Ramírez Niño, TowerTech Americas
- Alexander Truskovsky, ISARA
"As enterprises are evaluating HSMs as a service and financial services are moving transactions to the cloud, now is the time is for organizations to learn about the latest enterprise security trends and build their knowledge of data security tools and options," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development at Futurex. "We are gathering the industry's brightest minds for four action-packed Thursdays in June. We even have plans to deliver breakfast to attendees' doorsteps, in time for the morning sessions -- huevos rancheros, for a little taste of San Antonio."
About Futurex
For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.