WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investment advisor and professional futurist James H. Lee has been named a winner of the nationwide 2021 NAAIM Active Investing Strategy Competition by the National Association of Active Investment Managers.
Lee, founder of Wilmington, DE-based Strategic Foresight Investing (StratFI) took first place in the equity-focus strategies category. His StratFI Caffeinated Market Timing model tracked various calendar and historical cyclical effects while demonstrating strong results over five years. The strategy combines risk management with investing when the S&P 500 index has a greater than normal chance of generating gains. It stays in cash when the prospects of generating gains are below average.
StratFI Caffeinated Market Timing is currently ranked #1 out of over 450+ strategies in its category on the Morningstar SMA database (five-year trailing performance).
"I did something different, something that most investors don't even think is possible," said Lee. "Market timing is real, and it can be a useful tool in managing exposure to risk."
The NAAIM competition consisted of two phases: qualifying round with a panel of judges; final round of presentations by three finalists to a virtual audience. Each finalist had nine minutes to present their strategy, followed by 15 minutes of questions from the judges and audience. The judges' and audiences' ratings determined the winners.
"The task of selecting winners among such a strong pool of competitors was exceedingly difficult," said Dave Moenning, prior winner of the competition and chairman of the 2021 event.
"I'm super-excited to receive this recognition from NAAIM," said Lee. "The finalists delivered remarkable presentations. It was an unusual opportunity to be judged by my peers in the investment industry."
About the NAAIM Active Investing Strategy Competition (Previously the NAAIM Shark Tank)
NAAIM launched the competition in 2013 to provide its members the opportunity to showcase their investment strategies, models and signals.
About James Lee
James H. Lee is an award-winning financial advisor with over 30 years of experience and founder of StratFI, a boutique investment advisory firm that focuses on "what happens next." In his latest book, Foresight Investing: A Complete Guide to Finding Your Next Great Trade, he explores opportunities in the emerging technologies of tomorrow, including the internet of things (IoT), augmented reality, cryptocurrencies, automation, artificial intelligence, longevity science, and new sources of energy. He is an active member of the Association of Professional Futurists and holds multiple professional certifications, including CFP®, CFA and CMT.
About the National Association of Active Investment Managers
NAAIM is the premier organization whose purpose is to establish active investment management as the preeminent principle used in helping investors achieve their financial goals.
We are active investment managers who use systematic models and strategies to take emotion out of the investment process, helping investors improve their returns and reduce risk. Through a mastermind alliance of members and firms we continuously improve our state-of-the-art investment models and client acquisition strategies through education, mentoring and collaboration among investment advisors and firms of all sizes.
