BEIJING, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
4Q 2019 Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB86.8 million or US$12.5 million, down 3.7% year-over-year.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB47.7 million or US$6.9 million, up 19.8% year-over-year.
- Gross margin was 35.7%, compared to 23.7% a year ago.
- Basic and diluted profit per share was RMB3.17 or US$0.46, compared to loss per share of RMB1.06 a year ago.
Full Year 2019 Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB335.6 million or US$48.2 million, up 0.6% year-over-year.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB162.4 million or US$23.3 million, up 9.1% year-over-year. Gross margin was 24.9%, compared to 16.4% a year ago.
- Basic and diluted profit per share was RMB3.48 or US$0.50, compared to loss per share of RMB6.79 a year ago.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB54.4 million or US$7.8 million, compared to RMB25.4 million a year ago.
"Despite persisting oversupply in the BOPET plastic films market, our revenues and gross margins continued to grow. Sales of specialty films increased by 9.1% year-over-year and accounted for 48.4% of our total revenues in 2019. Our gross margin increased by 8.5 percentage points to 24.9% for the year of 2019, as compared to 16.4% in 2018. We believe that our focus on innovation will enable the Company to expand end-user product applications and attract new clients and expand relationships with existing customers. We are encouraged by positive trends in revenues and gross margins which we expect to enable us to better navigate the industrial and economic landscape ahead," commented Mr. Zengyong Wang, CEO and Chairman of the Company.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB86.8 million or US$12.5 million, compared with RMB90.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of RMB3.3 million, or 3.7%. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB3.2 million while the decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB6.5 million.
Sales of specialty films for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB47.7 million or US$6.9 million, or 54.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB39.8 million or 44.1% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB10.9 million while the decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB3.0 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):
Three months period ended
December 31, 2019
% of Total
December 31, 2018
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
30,005
4,309
34.6%
38,617
42.9%
Printing film
5,265
756
6.1%
6,813
7.6%
Metallized film
1,682
242
1.9%
1,805
2.0%
Specialty film
47,720
6,855
54.9%
39,781
44.1%
Base film for other applications
2,171
312
2.5%
3,108
3.4%
Total
86,843
12,474
100%
90,124
100%
Sales in China for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB81.4 million, or US$11.7 million, or 93.8% of total revenues, compared with RMB80.8 million or 89.7% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB7.0 million while the decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB6.4 million.
Overseas sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB5.4 million or US$0.8 million, or 6.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB9.3 million or 10.3% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):
Three-month period ended
December 31, 2019
% of Total
December 31, 2018
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
81,442
11,698
93.8%
80,837
89.7%
Sales in other countries
5,401
776
6.2%
9,287
10.3%
Total
86,843
12,474
100%
90,124
100%
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB31.0 million or US$4.5 million, representing a gross margin of 35.7%, compared with a gross profit of RMB21.3 million, representing a gross margin of 23.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB15.7 million or US$2.3 million compared with RMB19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net profit attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB10.3 million or US$1.5 million, compared with net loss attributable to the Company of RMB3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Basic and diluted profit per share was RMB3.17 or US$0.46, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB1.06 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
2019 Full Year Results
During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, net revenues were RMB335.6 million (US$48.2 million), compared to RMB333.5 million in 2018, representing an increase of RMB2.1 million or 0.6%. The decrease in average sales price caused a decrease of RMB0.8 million, which was more than offset by the increase in sales volume factor caused an increase of RMB2.9 million.
In 2019, sales of specialty films were RMB162.4 million (US$23.3 million) or 48.4% of our total revenues as compared to RMB148.8 million or 44.6% in 2018, which was an increase of RMB13.6 million, or 9.1% higher than 2018. The increase of sales volume led to an increase of RMB14.3 million, offset in part by the decline in average sales price which caused a decrease of RMB0.7 million.
Overseas sales were RMB47.6 million (US$6.8 million) or 14.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB45.4 million or 13.6% of total revenues in 2018. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.6 million and the increase of sales volume caused an increase of RMB1.6 million.
The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):
For the year ended December 31
2019
% of Total
2018
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
288,066
41,378
85.8%
288,128
86.4%
Sales in other countries
47,554
6,831
14.2%
45,394
13.6%
335,620
48,209
100.0%
333,522
100.0%
Our gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was RMB83.6 million (US$12.0 million), compared to RMB 54.7 million (US$8.0 million) in 2018. Our average unit sales price decreased by 0.2% compared to last year. The unit sales cost decreased by 10.4% due to the price decrease of main raw materials. Our gross margin was 24.9% for the year of 2019, as compared to a gross margin of 16.4% in 2018.
Our operating expenses during the year ended December 31, 2019 were RMB60.5 million, a decrease of RMB5.5 million, or 8.3%, as compared to 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in expense of R&D.
Net profit attributable to the Company for full year 2019 was RMB11.4 million or US$1.6 million, compared with a net loss of RMB22.2 million in 2018.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was RMB3.48 or US$0.50.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB54.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2019 was RMB60.9 million or US$8.7 million, compared with RMB8.9 million as of December 31, 2018.
Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-369-8770 in North America, or +1-862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 34138. The replay will be available until May 13, 2020.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include significant competition in the BOPET film industry, especially the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the adverse impact of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain main importing countries; fluctuations of RMB exchange rate, the reduce in demand for the Company's products or the loss of main customers which may result in the decrease of sales, and negatively influencing the Company's financial performance, uncertainty as to the future profitability, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to successfully obtain additional funds to meet the working capital needs of the new BOPET production line, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products to be produced by the third production line and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology, risks associated with possible defects and errors in its products including complaints and claims from clients, uncertainty as to its ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, uncertainty as to its ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel, and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in light of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years, instability of power and energy supply, uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread; risks related to an economic downturn or recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; and changes in political, business, and economic conditions, and the uncertainty regarding the future operation of the Company in connection with the changes in the labor law in China, the measures taken by the Chinese government to save energy and reduce emissions, and the complaints from nearby residents and local government about the noise caused by our production as well as the uncertainty of the impact of major shareholder transfer that have substantial influence over the Company and the Company's business operation including possible overlap of our BOPET products, customers and market orientation with an BOPET film manufacturer, which is controlled by the same individual who has control over the shares of our major shareholder. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2019 and 2018
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
RMB
US$
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
60,871
8,744
8,908
Restricted cash
25,500
3,663
38,000
Accounts and bills receivable, net
26,960
3,873
22,627
Inventories
23,584
3,388
24,675
Advance to suppliers
6,277
902
5,694
Prepayments and other receivables
1,058
152
1,068
Deferred tax assets – current
1,266
182
1,195
Total current assets
145,516
20,904
102,167
Property, plant and equipment, net
302,642
43,472
331,168
Construction in progress
-
-
366
Lease prepayments, net
15,762
2,264
16,296
Advance to suppliers - long term, net
1,542
221
1,542
Deferred tax assets - non current
509
73
3,143
Total assets
465,971
66,934
454,682
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
65,000
9,337
64,950
Due to related parties
119,297
17,136
114,692
Accounts payables
19,532
2,806
20,750
Notes payable
41,000
5,889
48,000
Advance from customers
5,204
748
1,859
Accrued expenses and other payables
5,454
783
5,072
Total current liabilities
255,487
36,699
255,323
Deferred tax liabilities
2,290
329
2,528
Total liabilities
257,777
37,028
257,851
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000
13,323
1,914
13,323
Additional paid-in capital
311,907
44,803
311,907
Statutory reserve
37,441
5,378
37,441
Retained earnings
(155,317)
(22,310)
(166,680)
Cumulative translation adjustment
840
121
840
Total shareholders' equity
208,194
29,906
196,831
Total equity
208,194
29,906
196,831
Total liabilities and equity
465,971
66,934
454,682
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
The Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
Net sales
335,620
48,209
333,522
290,706
Cost of sales
252,010
36,199
278,834
263,606
Gross profit
83,610
12,010
54,688
27,100
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
13,721
1,971
13,363
14,520
Administrative expenses
46,794
6,722
52,593
46,514
Loss on impairment of assets
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
60,515
8,693
65,956
61,034
Operating income (loss)
23,095
3,317
(11,268)
(33,934)
Other income (expense):
- Interest income
1,106
159
1,225
725
- Interest expense
(8,892)
(1,277)
(9,766)
(9,453)
- Others income (expense), net
(1,621)
(233)
1,255
(2,533)
Total other income (expense)
(9,407)
(1,351)
(7,286)
(11,261)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
13,688
1,966
(18,554)
(45,195)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(2,325)
(334)
(3,618)
(808)
Net income (loss)
11,363
1,632
(22,172)
(46,003)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
11,363
1,632
(22,172)
(46,003)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to
-
-
-
-
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to
-
-
(2,026)
1,821
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income (loss) attribute to the Company
11,363
1,632
(24,198)
(44,182)
Net earnings (loss) per share,
3.48
0.50
(6.79)
(14.09)
Weighted average number ordinary shares,
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017
(Amounts in thousands)
The Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
Cash flow from operating activities
Net loss
11,363
1,632
(22,172)
(46,003)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities
- Loss on Long-term assets impairment
-
-
-
-
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
41,451
5,954
44,509
42,877
- Amortization of intangible assets
534
77
534
528
- Deferred income taxes (benefit)
2,325
334
3,617
808
- Bad debt (recovery) expense
(1,014)
(146)
(620)
(746)
- Inventory provision
1,489
214
-
1,340
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Investment income recorded on Fuwei Holdings' book
-
-
-
-
- Accounts and bills receivable
(3,319)
(477)
(1,884)
10,075
- Inventories
(399)
(57)
(96)
(766)
- Advance to suppliers
(583)
(84)
(1,796)
2,145
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10
1
161
75
- Accounts payable
(1,217)
(174)
3,278
(3,110)
- Accrued expenses and other payables
(302)
(43)
(850)
128
- Advance from customers
3,344
480
(117)
(1,533)
- Tax payable
684
98
817
5,009
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
54,366
7,809
25,381
10,827
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(12,925)
(1,857)
(4,619)
(3,282)
Advanced to suppliers - non current
-
-
28
291
Amount change in construction in progress
366
53
-
65
Deposit for purchase
-
-
-
-
Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities
(12,559)
(1,804)
(4,591)
(2,926)
Cash flow from financing activities
Principal payments of bank loans
-
-
-
(3,300)
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
50
7
14,950
(10,000)
Proceeds from related party
4,606
662
(36,382)
19,327
Payment of capital lease obligation
-
-
-
-
Change in notes payable
(7,000)
(1,005)
(19,900)
(32,988)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,344)
(336)
(41,332)
(26,961)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
-
(85)
(2,014)
1,760
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent, restricted cash
39,463
5,584
(22,556)
(17,300)
Cash and cash equivalent,and restricted cash
At beginning of period/year
46,908
6,823
69,464
86,764
At end of period/year
86,371
12,407
46,908
69,464
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:
Interest paid
8,892
1,277
9,766
9,453
Income tax paid
-
-
-
-
SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND
Account payable for plant and equipment:
1,010
145
1,010
1,374
Obligations for acquired equipment under capital lease:
-
-
-
-