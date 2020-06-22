BEIJING, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020 ended March 31, 2020.
First quarter highlights
- Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 were RMB83.2 million (US$11.8 million), up from RMB81.1 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB2.1 million or 2.6%.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB39.9 million (US$5.6 million) or 47.9% of our total revenues, up from RMB32.2 million or 39.7% in the same period of 2019.
- Our gross profit was RMB29.8 million (US$4.2 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing a gross margin of 35.8%, up from a gross profit of RMB12.4 million and gross margin of 15.3% for the same period in 2019.
- Net profit attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 was RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million) compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019.
Mr. Zengyong Wang, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "Despite the oversupply in the marketplace and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant adverse effects on the world economy, we achieved positive trends in overall sales, especially sales of specialty films which accounted for 47.9% of our total revenues. In addition, we achieved net profit for four consecutive quarters. We believe these results benefit from our commitment to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy which have expanded the end-user applications of our films products. We will continue with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."
First Quarter 2020 Results
Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 were RMB83.2 million (US$11.8 million), compared to RMB81.1 million, during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB2.1 million or 2.6%, mainly due to increased sales price.
In the first quarter of 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB39.9 million (US$5.6 million) or 47.9% of our total revenues as compared to RMB32.2 million or 39.7% in the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly due to increased sales volume.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period
% of Total
Three-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
34,522
4,876
41.5%
31,529
38.9%
Printing film
5,845
825
7.0%
12,219
15.1%
Metallization film
1,501
212
1.8%
676
0.8%
Specialty film
39,877
5,632
47.9%
32,196
39.7%
Base film for other application
1,488
210
1.8%
4,454
5.5%
83,233
11,755
100.0%
81,074
100.0%
Overseas sales were RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million), or 6.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB16.2 million or 20.0% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of RMB10.4 million or 64.2%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased sales volume.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands except percentages):
Three-Month Period
% of Total
Three-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
77,448
10,938
93.1%
64,854
80.0%
Sales in other countries
5,785
817
6.9%
16,220
20.0%
83,233
11,755
100.0%
81,074
100.0%
Our gross profit was RMB29.8 million (US$4.2 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing a gross margin of 35.8%, as compared to a gross profit of RMB12.4 million and gross margin of 15.3% for the same period in 2019. Our average product sales prices increased by 5.4% while our average cost of goods sold decreased by 20.0% compared to the same period in 2019. Consequently, our gross profit and gross margin was higher during the period.
Operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 were RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million), which was RMB1.5 million, or 11.1% higher than the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the increased accrued allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and increased transportation expenses.
Net profit attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 was RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million) compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019.
Basic and diluted net earnings per share was RMB3.97 (US$0.56) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 while basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB1.03 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.
Total shareholders' equity was RMB221.1 million or US$31.2 million as of March 31, 2020, compared with RMB208.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-369-8770 in North America, or +1-862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 35316. The replay will be available until July 7, 2020.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
Ms. Xiaoli Yu
Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +86-133-615-59266
Email: fuweiIR@fuweifilms.com
In the U.S.:
Shiwei Yin
Investor Relations
Grayling
Phone: +1-646-284-9474
Email: shiwei.yin@grayling.com
Financial Tables to Follow
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
RMB
US$
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
55,671
7,862
60,871
Restricted cash
15,000
2,118
25,500
Accounts and bills receivable, net
41,496
5,860
26,960
Inventories
24,265
3,427
23,584
Advance to suppliers
12,448
1,758
6,277
Prepayments and other receivables
1,131
160
1,058
Deferred tax assets - current
1,333
188
1,266
Total current assets
151,344
21,373
145,516
Plant, properties and equipment, net
296,159
41,826
302,642
Lease prepayments, net
15,628
2,207
15,762
Advance to suppliers - long term, net
1,542
218
1,542
Deferred tax assets - non current
474
67
509
Total assets
465,147
65,691
465,971
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
65,000
9,180
65,000
Due to related parties
120,445
17,010
119,297
Accounts payables
20,818
2,940
19,532
Notes payable
26,800
3,785
41,000
Advance from customers
1,664
235
5,204
Accrued expenses and other payables
7,044
995
5,454
Total current liabilities
241,771
34,145
255,487
Deferred tax liabilities
2,228
315
2,290
Total liabilities
243,999
34,460
257,777
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Registered capital(of US$0.519008 par value;
13,323
1,882
13,323
Additional paid-in capital
311,907
44,050
311,907
Statutory reserve
37,441
5,288
37,441
Accumulated deficit
(142,363)
(20,105)
(155,317)
Cumulative translation adjustment
840
116
840
Total shareholders' equity
221,148
31,231
208,194
Total equity
221,148
31,231
208,194
Total liabilities and equity
465,147
65,691
465,971
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,
2020
2019
RMB
US$
RMB
Net sales
83,233
11,755
81,074
Cost of sales
53,474
7,552
68,670
Gross Profit
29,759
4,203
12,404
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
4,086
577
2,964
Administrative expenses
10,955
1,547
10,577
Total operating expenses
15,041
2,124
13,541
Operating income (loss)
14,718
2,079
(1,137)
Other income (expense)
- Interest income
289
41
213
- Interest expense
(2,216)
(313)
(2,191)
- Others income (expense),net
69
10
(242)
Total other expense
(1,858)
(262)
(2,220)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
12,860
1,817
(3,357)
Income tax benefit (expense)
94
13
(17)
Net income (loss)
12,954
1,830
(3,374)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
12,954
1,830
(3,374)
Other comprehensive income
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to
-
-
-
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to
-
-
(1)
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company
12,954
1,830
(3,375)
Earnings (loss) per share,
3.97
0.56
(1.03)
Weighted average number ordinary shares,
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,
2020
2019
RMB
US$
RMB
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income (loss)
12,954
1,829
(3,374)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
used in operating activities
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
6,847
967
12,044
- Amortization of intangible assets
134
19
133
- Deferred income taxes
(94)
(13)
18
- Bad debt expense
447
63
(286)
-Inventory provision
-
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Accounts and bills receivable
(14,984)
(2,116)
(4,123)
- Inventories
(679)
(96)
(814)
- Advance to suppliers
(6,171)
(872)
2,935
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(73)
(10)
13
- Accounts payable
1,285
182
(589)
- Accrued expenses and other payables
-
-
(136)
- Advance from customers
(3,540)
(500)
(700)
- Tax payable
1,590
225
512
Net cash provided by operating activities
(2,284)
(322)
5,633
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(364)
(51)
(1,529)
Restricted cash related to trade finance
-
-
-
Advanced to suppliers - non current
-
-
-
Amount change in construction in progress
-
-
345
Net cash provided by investing activities
(364)
(51)
(1,184)
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from related party
1,148
162
1,136
Payment of capital lease obligation
-
-
-
Change in notes payable
(14,200)
(2,005)
3,580
Net cash used in financing activities
(13,052)
(1,843)
4,716
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
-
(211)
(1)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent
(15,700)
(2,427)
9,164
Cash and cash equivalent
At beginning of period/year
86,371
12,407
46,908
At end of period/year
70,671
9,980
56,072
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:
Interest paid
2,216
313
2,191
Income tax paid
-
-
-
SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:
Account payable for plant and equipment:
1,010
143
1,010