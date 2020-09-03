BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Net sales during the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were RMB82.9 million (US$11.7 million), compared to RMB88.1 million during the same period in 2019.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB48.1 million (US$6.8 million) or 58.0% of our total revenues as compared to RMB42.0 million or 47.6% in the same period of 2019, which was an increase of RMB6.1 million, or 14.5% year-over-year.
- Overseas sales were RMB7.5 million (US$1.1 million), or 9.1% of total revenues, compared with RMB14.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Gross profit was RMB34.4 million (US$4.9 million) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, representing a gross profit rate of 41.6%, as compared to a gross profit rate of 21.1% for the same period in 2019.
- Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million) while net profit attributable to the Company was RMB1.0 million during the same period in 2019.
First Six Months 2020 Financial Highlights
- Net sales were RMB166.1 million (US$23.5 million), compared to RMB169.2 million in the same period in 2019.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB88.0 million (US$12.5 million) or 53.0% of our total revenues as compared to RMB74.2 million or 43.8% in the same period of 2019, which was an increase of RMB13.8 million, or 18.6% year-over-year.
- Overseas sales were RMB13.3 million or US$1.9 million, or 8.0% of total revenues.
- Gross profit was RMB64.2 million (US$9.1 million), representing a gross margin rate of 38.7%, as compared to a gross margin rate of 18.3% for the same period in 2019.
- Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB27.0 million (US$3.8 million) while net loss attributable to the Company was RMB2.4 million during the same period in 2019.
Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "Despite the oversupply in the marketplace and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant and adverse effects on the global economy, we achieved positive trends in our mix of sales, especially sales of specialty films which accounted for 58% of our total revenues. In addition, we achieved net profit for five consecutive quarters. We believe these results benefit from our commitment to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy which have expanded the end-user applications of our films products. We will continue with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."
Second Quarter 2020 Results
Net sales during the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were RMB82.9 million (US$11.7 million), compared to RMB88.1 million during the same period in 2019. The decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB3.6 million and lower sales volume caused a decrease of RMB1.6 million.
In the second quarter of 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB48.1 million (US$6.8 million) or 58.0% of our total revenues as compared to RMB42.0 million or 47.6% in the same period of 2019, which was an increase of RMB6.1 million, or 14.5% year-over-year. The increase of sales volume caused an increase of RMB8.9 million and the decrease in the average sales price caused a decrease of RMB2.8 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period
% of
Three-Month Period
% of
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
25,885
3,665
31.3%
28,596
32.4%
Printing film
5,746
813
6.9%
8,512
9.7%
Metallization film
1,159
164
1.4%
1,938
2.2%
Specialty film
48,088
6,806
58.0%
41,958
47.6%
Base film for other
1,978
280
2.4%
7,113
8.1%
82,856
11,728
100.0%
88,117
100.0%
Overseas sales were RMB7.5 million or US$1.1 million, or 9.1% of total revenues, compared with RMB14.3 million or 16.3% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2019. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.5 million and the decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB7.3 million.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period
% of Total
Three-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
75,334
10,663
90.9%
73,777
83.7%
Sales in other countries
7,522
1,065
9.1%
14,340
16.3%
82,856
11,728
100.0%
88,117
100.0%
Gross profit was RMB34.4 million (US$4.9 million) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, representing a gross profit rate of 41.6%, as compared to a gross profit rate of 21.1% for the same period in 2019. Correspondingly, gross profit rate increased by 20.5 percentage point compared to the same period in 2019. Our average product sales prices decreased by 4.2% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold decreased by 29.0% due to the decrease in raw materials cost. Consequently, it resulted in an increase in our gross profit.
Operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were RMB18.7 million (US$2.7 million), as compared to RMB15.0 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was mainly due to the change of accounting estimate which caused the increase of accrual depreciation of the third production line.
Net profit attributable to the Company during the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 was RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million) while net profit attributable to the Company was RMB1.0 million during the same period in 2019.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net sales during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 were RMB166.1 million (US$23.5 million), compared to RMB169.2 million in the same period in 2019. The increase in average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.7 million and the decrease in the sales volume caused a decrease of RMB3.8 million.
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB88.0 million (US$12.5 million) or 53.0% of our total revenues as compared to RMB74.2 million or 43.8% in the same period of 2019, which was an increase of RMB13.8 million, or 18.6% year-over-year. The increase in sales volume caused an increase of RMB17.7 million and the decrease in the average sales price caused a decrease of RMB3.9 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Six-Month Period
% of
Six-Month Period
% of
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
60,406
8,548
36.3%
60,123
35.6%
Printing film
11,591
1,641
7.0%
20,732
12.3%
Metallization film
2,661
377
1.6%
2,614
1.5%
Specialty film
87,965
12,451
53.0%
74,154
43.8%
Base film for other
3,466
491
2.1%
11,568
6.8%
166,089
23,508
100.0%
169,191
100.0%
Overseas sales during the six months ended June 30, 2020 were RMB13.3 million (US$1.9 million), or 8.0% of total revenues, compared with RMB30.6 million or 18.1% of total revenues in the same period in 2019. The decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB18.2 million and was mainly due to the antidumping measures while higher average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.9 million.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):
Six-Month Period
% of Total
Six-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
152,783
21,625
92.0%
138,631
81.9%
Sales in other countries
13,306
1,883
8.0%
30,560
18.1%
166,089
23,508
100.0%
169,191
100.0%
Our gross profit was RMB64.2 million (US$9.1 million) for the first six months ended June 30, 2020, representing a gross margin rate of 38.7%, as compared to a gross margin rate of 18.3% for the same period in 2019. Correspondingly, gross margin rate increased by 20.4 percentage points. Our average product sales prices increased by 0.4% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold decreased by 24.6%. Consequently, it resulted in an increase in our gross margin.
Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were RMB33.8 million (US$4.8 million), compared to RMB28.5 million in the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the change of accounting estimate which caused the increase of accrual depreciation of the third production line.
Net income attributable to the Company during the first half of 2020 was RMB27.0 million (US$3.8 million) compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB2.4 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB29.4 million from the same period in 2019 due to the factors described above.
Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash totaled RMB81.3 million (US$11.5 million) as of June 30, 2020. Total shareholders' equity was RMB235.2 million (US$33.3 million).
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
RMB
US$
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
76,318
10,802
60,871
Restricted cash
5,000
708
25,500
Accounts and bills receivable, net
41,829
5,921
26,960
Inventories
26,107
3,695
23,584
Advance to suppliers
8,852
1,253
6,277
Prepayments and other receivables
1,156
164
1,058
Deferred tax assets - current
1,290
183
1,266
Total current assets
160,552
22,726
145,516
Property, plant and equipment, net
285,888
40,465
302,642
Construction in progress
999
141
-
Lease prepayments, net
15,485
2,192
15,762
Advance to suppliers - long term, net
1,542
218
1,542
Deferred tax assets - non current
439
62
509
Total assets
464,905
65,804
465,971
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
65,000
9,200
65,000
Due to related parties
-
-
119,297
Accounts payables
20,711
2,931
19,532
Notes payable
10,000
1,415
41,000
Advance from customers
4,411
624
5,204
Accrued expenses and other payables
127,414
18,034
5,454
Total current liabilities
227,536
32,204
255,487
Deferred tax liabilities
2,163
306
2,290
Total liabilities
229,699
32,510
257,777
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000 shares
13,323
1,886
13,323
Additional paid-in capital
311,907
44,148
311,907
Statutory reserve
37,441
5,299
37,441
Accumulated deficit
(128,305)
(18,160)
(155,317)
Cumulative translation adjustment
840
121
840
Total shareholders' equity
235,206
33,294
208,194
Total equity
235,206
33,294
208,194
Total liabilities and equity
464,905
65,804
465,971
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Three-Month Period Ended June 30,
The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
Net sales
82,856
11,728
88,117
166,089
23,508
169,191
Cost of sales
48,421
6,854
69,488
101,895
14,422
138,158
Gross profit
34,435
4,874
18,629
64,194
9,086
31,033
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
3,372
477
3,537
7,458
1,056
6,501
Administrative expenses
15,368
2,175
11,453
26,323
3,726
22,030
Total operating
18,740
2,652
14,990
33,781
4,782
28,531
Operating income
15,695
2,222
3,639
30,413
4,304
2,502
Other income (expense)
- Interest income
567
80
202
857
121
416
- Interest expense
(2,241)
(317)
(2,244)
(4,457)
(631)
(4,435)
- Others income
49
7
(630)
118
17
(872)
Total other expenses
(1,625)
(230)
(2,672)
(3,482)
(493)
(4,891)
Income(loss) before
14,070
1,992
967
26,931
3,811
(2,389)
Income tax benefit
(13)
(2)
(16)
81
11
(33)
Net income (loss)
14,057
1,990
951
27,012
3,822
(2,422)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
14,057
1,990
951
27,012
3,822
(2,422)
Other comprehensive
- Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income(loss )
14,057
1,990
951
27,012
3,822
(2,423)
Earnings (loss) per
4.30
0.61
0.29
8.27
1.17
(0.74)
Weighted average
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,
2020
2019
RMB
US$
RMB
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income (loss)
27,012
3,822
(2,422)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
used in operating activities
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
17,986
2,546
23,892
- Amortization of intangible assets
267
38
267
- Deferred income taxes
(81)
(11)
33
- Bad debt recovery
160
23
(903)
-Inventory provision
-
-
724
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Accounts and bills receivable
(15,026)
(2,127)
(222)
- Inventories
(2,523)
(357)
(323)
- Advance to suppliers
(2,497)
(353)
794
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(87)
(12)
(116)
- Accounts payable
1,176
168
1,692
- Accrued expenses and other payables
210
30
319
- Advance from customers
(793)
(112)
2,203
- Tax payable
65
9
(212)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
25,869
3,664
25,726
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,232)
(174)
(3,574)
Restricted cash related to trade finance
-
-
-
Advanced to suppliers - non current
-
-
-
Amount change in construction in progress
(999)
(141)
83
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,231)
(315)
(3,491)
Cash flow from financing activities
Principal payments of bank loans
-
-
-
Proceeds from (payment to) short-term bank loans
-
-
-
Proceeds from (payment to) related party
2,309
327
2,296
Change in notes payable
(31,000)
(4,388)
1,980
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(28,691)
(4,061)
4,276
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
-
(185)
-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalent
(5,053)
(897)
26,511
Cash and cash equivalent
At beginning of period
86,371
12,407
46,908
At end of period
81,318
11,510
73,419
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:
Interest paid
4,457
631
4,435
SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:
Account payable for plant and equipment:
1,010
143
1,010