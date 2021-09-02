-Teleconference to be Held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 8:00 am ET-
BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net sales were RMB100.6 million (US$15.6 million), compared to RMB82.9 million during the same period in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of RMB17.7 million or 21.4%.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB69.0 million (US$10.7 million) or 68.6% of our total revenues as compared to RMB48.1 million or 58.0% in the same period of 2020, which was a year-over-year increase of RMB20.9 million, or 43.5%.
- Overseas sales were RMB13.4 million (US$2.1 million) or 13.3% of total revenues, compared with RMB7.5 million or 9.1% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit was RMB39.9 million (US$6.2 million), representing a gross profit rate of 39.6%.
- Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB19.8 million (US$3.1 million), compared with net profit attributable to the Company of RMB14.1 million during the same period in 2020.
First Six Months 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net sales were RMB202.2 million (US$31.3 million), compared to RMB166.1 million in the same period in 2020, representing an increase of RMB36.1 million or 21.7%.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB133.9 million (US$20.7 million) or 66.2% of our total revenues as compared to RMB88.0 million or 53.0% in the same period of 2020.
- Overseas sales were RMB22.4 million (US$3.5 million), or 11.1% of total revenues, compared with RMB13.3 million or 8.0% of total revenues in the same period in 2020.
- Our gross profit was RMB82.3 million (US$12.7 million), representing a gross margin rate of 40.7%, as compared to a gross margin rate of 38.7% for the same period in 2020.
- Net income attributable to the Company was RMB51.2 million (US$7.9 million), compared to net income attributable to the Company of RMB27.0 million during the same period in 2020.
Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "We continued to achieve positive trends in our mix of sales, especially sales of specialty films which accounted for 68.6% of our total revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. We believe these results benefit from our commitment to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy, which have expanded the end-user applications of our films products. We will carry on with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."
Second Quarter 2021 Results
Net sales during the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were RMB100.6 million (US$15.6 million), compared to RMB82.9 million during the same period in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of RMB17.7 million or 21.4%. The increase of average sales price caused a year-over-year increase of RMB15.6 million and higher sales volume caused an increase of RMB2.1 million.
In the second quarter of 2021, sales of specialty films were RMB69.0 million (US$10.7 million) or 68.6% of our total revenues as compared to RMB48.1 million or 58.0% in the same period of 2020, which was an increase of RMB20.9 million, or 43.5% as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase of sales volume caused an increase of RMB16.0 million and the increase in the average sales price caused an increase of RMB4.9 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period Ended
% of Total
Three-Month Period Ended
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
21,762
3,371
21.6%
25,885
31.3%
Printing film
5,232
810
5.2%
5,746
6.9%
Metallization film
1,090
169
1.1%
1,159
1.4%
Specialty film
68,979
10,683
68.6%
48,088
58.0%
Base film for other application
3,519
545
3.5%
1,978
2.4%
100,582
15,578
100.0%
82,856
100.0%
Overseas sales were RMB13.4 million or US$2.1 million, or 13.3% of total revenues, compared with RMB7.5 million or 9.1% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2020. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.6 million and the increase in sales volume resulted in an increase of RMB5.3 million.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period Ended
% of Total
Three-Month Period Ended
RMB
% of Total
RMB
US$
Sales in China
87,205
13,506
86.7%
75,334
90.9%
Sales in other countries
13,377
2,072
13.3%
7,522
9.1%
100,582
15,578
100.0%
82,856
100.0%
Gross profit was RMB39.9 million (US$6.2 million) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing a gross profit rate of 39.6%, as compared to a gross profit rate of 41.6% for the same period in 2020.
Operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were RMB14.0 million (US$2.2 million), as compared to RMB18.7 million for the same period in 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease of accrual depreciation of the third production line and trial production line as these two production lines were sold.
Net profit attributable to the Company during the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 was RMB19.8 million (US$3.1 million) while net profit attributable to the Company was RMB14.1 million during the same period in 2020.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net sales during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 were RMB202.2 million (US$31.3 million), compared to RMB166.1 million in the same period in 2020, representing an increase of RMB36.1 million or 21.7%. The increase in average sales price caused an increase of RMB22.0 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB14.1 million.
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, sales of specialty films were RMB133.9 million (US$20.7 million) or 66.2% of our total revenues as compared to RMB88.0 million or 53.0% in the same period of 2020, which was an increase of RMB45.9 million, or 52.2% as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in sales volume caused an increase of RMB41.6 million and the increase in the average sales price caused an increase of RMB4.3 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Six-Month Period Ended
% of Total
Six-Month Period Ended
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
47,113
7,298
23.3%
60,406
36.3%
Printing film
10,714
1,659
5.3%
11,591
7.0%
Metallization film
2,733
423
1.4%
2,661
1.6%
Specialty film
133,941
20,745
66.2%
87,965
53.0%
Base film for other application
7,705
1,193
3.8%
3,466
2.1%
202,206
31,318
100.0%
166,089
100.0%
Overseas sales during the six months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB22.4 million or US$3.5 million, or 11.1% of total revenues, compared with RMB13.3 million or 8.0% of total revenues in the same period in 2020. This was RMB9.1 million higher than the same period in 2020. The increase in sales volume resulted in an increase of RMB8.1 million while higher average sales price caused an increase of RMB1.0 million.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):
Six-Month Period Ended
% of Total
Six-Month Period Ended
RMB
% of Total
RMB
US$
Sales in China
179,801
27,848
88.9%
152,783
92.0%
Sales in other countries
22,405
3,470
11.1%
13,306
8.0%
202,206
31,318
100.0%
166,089
100.0%
Our gross profit was RMB82.3 million (US$12.7 million) for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a gross margin rate of 40.7%, as compared to a gross margin rate of 38.7% for the same period in 2020. Correspondingly, gross margin rate increased by 2.0 percentage points. Our average product sales prices increased by 12.2% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold increased by 8.4% compared to the same period last year. Consequently, it resulted in an increase in our gross margin.
Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB24.4 million (US$3.8 million), compared to RMB33.8 million in the same period in 2020, which was RMB9.4 million or 27.8% lower than the same period in 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease of accrual depreciation of the third production line and trial production line.
Net income attributable to the Company during the first half of 2021 was RMB51.2 million (US$7.9 million) compared to net income attributable to the Company of RMB27.0 million during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of RMB24.2 million from the same period in 2020 due to the factors described above.
Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash totaled RMB176.1 million (US$27.3 million) as of June 30, 2021. Total shareholders' equity was RMB279.0 million (US$43.2 million).
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a teleconference on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-602-0380 in North America, or +1-862-298-0970 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 42544. The replay will be available until September 17, 2021.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.
Financial Tables to Follow
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
RMB
US$
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
176,069
27,270
113,423
Restricted cash
-
-
7,500
Accounts and bills receivable, net
43,797
6,783
32,393
Inventories
24,477
3,791
25,436
Advance to suppliers
10,388
1,609
7,359
Prepayments and other receivables
1,155
179
1,103
Assets held for sale
-
-
122,919
Deferred tax assets - current
1,369
212
6,947
Total current assets
257,255
39,844
317,080
Property, plant and equipment, net
105,928
16,406
111,308
Lease prepayments, net
14,952
2,316
15,219
Advance to suppliers - long term, net
-
-
1,542
Deferred tax assets - non current
297
46
507
Total assets
378,432
58,612
445,656
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
65,000
10,067
65,000
Due to related parties
-
-
73,571
Accounts payables
21,763
3,371
25,730
Notes payable
-
-
15,000
Advance from customers
2,908
450
9,297
Accrued expenses and other payables
7,964
1,233
27,400
Total current liabilities
97,635
15,121
215,998
Deferred tax liabilities
1,821
282
1,854
Total liabilities
99,456
15,403
217,852
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000 shares
13,323
2,063
13,323
Additional paid-in capital
311,907
48,308
311,907
Statutory reserve
37,441
5,799
37,441
Retained earnings
(84,535)
(13,093)
(135,707)
Cumulative translation adjustment
840
132
840
Total shareholders' equity
278,976
43,209
227,804
Total equity
278,976
43,209
227,804
Total liabilities and equity
378,432
58,612
445,656
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Three-Month Period Ended June 30,
The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
Net sales
100,582
15,578
82,856
202,206
31,318
166,089
Cost of sales
60,728
9,406
48,421
119,902
18,570
101,895
Gross profit
39,854
6,172
34,435
82,304
12,748
64,194
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
4,944
766
3,372
9,058
1,403
7,458
Administrative expenses
9,014
1,396
15,368
15,369
2,380
26,323
Total operating expenses
13,958
2,162
18,740
24,427
3,783
33,781
Operating income
25,896
4,010
15,695
57,877
8,965
30,413
Other income (expense)
- Interest income
1,368
212
567
2,225
345
857
- Interest expense
(1,378)
(213)
(2,241)
(2,953)
(457)
(4,457)
- Others income (expense), net
(344)
(53)
49
(222)
(34)
118
Total other expenses
(354)
(54)
(1,625)
(950)
(146)
(3,482)
Income(loss) before provision for income taxes
25,542
3,956
14,070
56,927
8,819
26,931
Income tax benefit (expense)
(5,736)
(888)
(13)
(5,755)
(891)
81
Net income (loss)
19,806
3,068
14,057
51,172
7,928
27,012
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
19,806
3,068
14,057
51,172
7,928
27,012
Other comprehensive income (loss)
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the Company
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income(loss ) attributable to the Company
19,806
3,068
14,057
51,172
7,928
27,012
Earnings (loss) per share,
6.06
0.94
4.30
15.67
2.43
8.27
Weighted average number ordinary shares,
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,
2021
2020
RMB
US$
RMB
Cash flow from operating activities
Net loss
51,172
7,928
27,012
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
used in operating activities
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
6,109
946
17,986
- Amortization of intangible assets
266
41
267
- Deferred income taxes
5,755
891
(81)
- Bad debt recovery
338
52
160
-Inventory provision
(497)
(77)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Accounts and bills receivable
(12,667)
(1,962)
(15,026)
- Inventories
1,456
226
(2,523)
- Advance to suppliers
(2,102)
(326)
(2,497)
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(52)
(8)
(87)
- Accounts payable
(3,967)
(614)
1,176
- Accrued expenses and other payables
(21,118)
(3,271)
210
- Advance from customers
(6,389)
(990)
(793)
- Tax payable
1,682
261
65
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
19,986
3,097
25,869
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(730)
(113)
(1,232)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
122,919
19,038
-
Advanced to suppliers - non current
1,542
239
-
Amount change in construction in progress
-
-
(999)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
123,731
19,164
(2,231)
Cash flow from financing activities
Principal payments of bank loans
-
-
-
Proceeds from (payment to) short-term bank loans
-
-
-
Proceeds from (payment to) related party
(73,571)
(11,395)
2,309
Change in notes payable
(15,000)
(2,323)
(31,000)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(88,571)
(13,718)
(28,691)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
-
195
-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalent
55,146
8,738
(5,053)
Cash and cash equivalent
At beginning of period
120,923
18,532
86,371
At end of period
176,069
27,270
81,318
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:
Interest paid
2,953
457
4,457
SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:
Account payable for plant and equipment:
1,010
156
1,010
