BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Net sales were RMB84.3 million (US$12.4 million), compared to RMB79.6 million during the same period in 2019.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB54.4 million (US$8.0 million) or 64.6% of total revenues as compared to RMB40.6 million or 51.0% in the same period of 2019.
- Overseas sales were RMB7.8 million or US$1.1 million, or 9.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB11.6 million or 14.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019.
- Gross profit was RMB36.0 million (US$5.3 million), representing a gross margin rate of 42.7%, as compared to gross profit of RMB21.6 million and a gross margin rate of 27.1% for the same period in 2019.
- Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB13.5million (US$2.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase in profit of RMB10.1 million.
First Nine Months of 2020 Financial Highlights
- Net sales were RMB250.4 million (US$36.9 million), compared to RMB248.8 million during the same period in 2019.
- Sales of specialty films were RMB142.4 million (US$21.0 million) or 56.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB114.7 million or 46.1% in the same period of 2019.
- Overseas sales were RMB21.1 million (US$3.1 million), or 8.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB42.2 million or 16.9% of total revenues in the same period in 2019.
- Gross profit was RMB100.2 million (US$14.8 million), representing a gross margin of 40.0%, compared with gross profit of RMB52.6 million or a gross margin of 21.2% in the same period of 2019.
- Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB40.5 million (US$6.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB1.0 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB39.5 million from the same period in 2019.
Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "Despite the challenging industry environment and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant and adverse effects on the global economy, our orders remain solid and sales are relatively stable. Sales of specialty films increased continuously which accounted for 64.6% of our total revenues during the quarter. In addition, we maintained profitability for six consecutive quarters. We believe these results benefit from our commitment to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy which have expanded the end-user applications of our films products. We will continue with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."
Third Quarter 2020 Results
Net sales during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RMB84.3 million (US$12.4 million), compared to RMB79.6 million during the same period in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of RMB4.7 million or 5.9%. The decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB3.2 million and the sales volume increase caused an increase of RMB7.9 million.
In the third quarter of 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB54.4 million (US$8.0 million) or 64.6% of total revenues as compared to RMB40.6 million or 51.0% in the same period of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of RMB13.8 million, or 34.0% as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in average sales price caused a decrease of RMB2.0 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB15.8 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period Ended
% of Total
Three-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
19,860
2,926
23.6%
26,552
33.3%
Printing film
6,261
922
7.4%
7,881
9.9%
Metallization film
451
66
0.5%
1,197
1.5%
Specialty film
54,435
8,017
64.6%
40,559
51.0%
Base film for other application
3,309
487
3.9%
3,397
4.3%
84,316
12,418
100.0%
79,586
100.0%
Overseas sales were RMB7.8 million or US$1.1 million, or 9.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB11.6 million or 14.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in average sales price caused a decrease of RMB0.6 million and the decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB3.2 million.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period Ended
% of Total
Three-Month Period Ended
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
76,518
11,270
90.8%
67,993
85.4%
Sales in other countries
7,798
1,148
9.2%
11,593
14.6%
84,316
12,418
100.0%
79,586
100.0%
Gross profit was RMB36.0 million (US$5.3 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a gross margin rate of 42.7%, as compared to gross profit of RMB21.6 million and a gross margin rate of 27.1% for the same period in 2019. Correspondingly, gross margin rate increased by 15.6 percentage point compared to the same period in 2019.
Operating expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RMB20.9 million (US$3.1 million), which was RMB4.6 million, or 28.2% higher than the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the change of accounting estimate which caused the increase of accrual depreciation of the third production line.
Net profit attributable to the Company during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RMB13.5 million (US$2.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase in profit of RMB10.1 million.
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Net sales during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 were RMB250.4 million (US$36.9 million), compared to RMB248.8 million, during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB1.6 million or 0.6%, mainly due to the increase in sales volume.
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB142.4 million (US$21.0 million) or 56.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB114.7 million or 46.1% in the same period of 2019, which was an increase of RMB27.7 million, or 24.1% as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB6.0 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB33.7 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Nine-Month Period Ended
% of
Total
Nine-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
80,267
11,823
32.1%
86,675
34.9%
Printing film
17,851
2,629
7.1%
28,613
11.5%
Metallization film
3,112
458
1.2%
3,811
1.5%
Specialty film
142,400
20,973
56.9%
114,713
46.1%
Base film for other applications
6,775
998
2.7%
14,965
6.0%
250,405
36,881
100.0%
248,777
100.0%
Overseas sales during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB21.1 million (US$3.1 million), or 8.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB42.2 million or 16.9% of total revenues in the same period in 2019. This was RMB21.1 million lower than the same period in 2019. The decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB21.6 million and the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.5 million.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):
Nine-Month Period Ended
% of Total
Nine-Month Period Ended
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
229,301
33,772
91.6%
206,625
83.1%
Sales in other countries
21,104
3,109
8.4%
42,152
16.9%
250,405
36,881
100.0%
248,777
100.0%
Gross profit was RMB100.2 million (US$14.8 million) for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing a gross margin of 40.0%, as compared to a gross margin of 21.2% for the same period in 2019. Correspondingly, gross margin increased by 18.8 percentage. Average product sales prices decreased by 0.9% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold decreased by 24.7% compared to the same period last year.
Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB54.7 million (US$8.1 million), compared to RMB44.9 million in the same period in 2019, which was RMB9.8 million or 21.8% higher than the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the change of accounting estimate which caused the increase of accrual depreciation of the third production line.
Net profit attributable to the Company during the first nine-month period of 2020 was RMB40.5 million (US$6.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB1.0 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB39.5 million from the same period in 2019 due to the factors described above.
Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash totaled RMB88.8 million (US$13.1 million) as of September 30, 2020. Total shareholders' equity was RMB248.7 million (US$36.6 million).
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-369-8770 in North America, or +1-862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 38820. The replay will be available until December 8, 2020.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
RMB
US$
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
86,310
12,712
60,871
Restricted cash
2,500
368
25,500
Accounts and bills receivable, net
23,403
3,447
26,960
Inventories
27,294
4,020
23,584
Advance to suppliers
7,981
1,175
6,277
Prepayments and other receivables
1,254
185
1,058
Deferred tax assets – current
1,286
189
1,266
Total current assets
150,028
22,096
145,516
Property, plant and equipment, net
278,210
40,976
302,642
Construction in progress
1,069
157
-
Lease prepayments, net
15,351
2,261
15,762
Advance to suppliers - long term, net
1,542
227
1,542
Deferred tax assets - non current
403
59
509
Total assets
446,603
65,776
465,971
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
65,000
9,573
65,000
Due to related parties
92,846
13,675
119,297
Accounts payables
23,026
3,391
19,532
Notes payable
3,400
501
41,000
Advance from customers
5,127
755
5,204
Accrued expenses and other payables
6,491
956
5,454
Total current liabilities
195,890
28,851
255,487
Deferred tax liabilities
2,024
298
2,290
Total liabilities
197,914
29,149
257,777
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value;
13,323
1,962
13,323
Additional paid-in capital
311,907
45,939
311,907
Statutory reserve
37,441
5,514
37,441
Accumulated deficit
(114,822)
(16,911)
(155,317)
Cumulative translation adjustment
840
123
840
Total equity
248,689
36,627
208,194
Total liabilities and equity
446,603
65,776
465,971
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE- AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Three-Month Period Ended
The Nine-Month Period Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
Net sales
84,316
12,418
79,586
250,405
36,881
248,777
Cost of sales
48,276
7,110
57,996
150,171
22,118
196,154
Gross profit
36,040
5,308
21,590
100,234
14,763
52,623
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
4,200
619
3,236
11,658
1,717
9,737
Administrative expenses
16,735
2,465
13,083
43,058
6,342
35,113
Total operating expenses
20,935
3,084
16,319
54,716
8,059
44,850
Operating income
15,105
2,224
5,271
45,518
6,704
7,773
Other income (expense)
- Interest income
637
94
255
1,494
220
671
- Interest expense
(2,240)
(330)
(2,240)
(6,697)
(986)
(6,675)
- Others income (expense), net
(118)
(17)
80
-
-
(792)
Total other expense
(1,721)
(253)
(1,905)
(5,203)
(766)
(6,796)
Income before provision for income taxes
13,384
1,971
3,366
40,315
5,938
977
Income tax benefit
99
15
77
180
27
44
Net income
13,483
1,986
3,443
40,495
5,965
1,021
Other comprehensive loss
- Foreign currency translation
-
-
1
-
-
-
Comprehensive income
13,483
1,986
3,444
40,495
5,965
1,021
Income per share,
4.13
0.61
1.05
12.40
1.83
0.31
Weighted average number ordinary
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Nine-Month Period Ended September 30,
2020
2019
RMB
US$
RMB
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income
40,495
5,965
1,021
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
29,086
4,284
33,957
- Amortization of intangible assets
401
59
400
- Deferred income taxes
(180)
(27)
(44)
- Bad debt (recovery) expense
131
19
(897)
-Inventory provision
-
-
724
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Accounts and bills receivable
3426
505
(72)
- Inventories
(3,710)
(546)
1,815
- Advance to suppliers
(1,705)
(251)
(4,833)
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(186)
(27)
(155)
- Accounts payable
3,494
515
393
- Accrued expenses and other payables
313
46
501
- Advance from customers
(77)
(11)
2,447
- Tax payable
724
107
368
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
72,212
10,638
35,625
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(4,653)
(685)
(12,889)
Restricted cash related to trade finance
-
-
-
Advance to suppliers - non current
-
-
-
Amount change in construction in progress
(1,069)
(157)
366
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,722)
(842)
(12,523)
Cash flow from financing activities
Principal payments of bank loans
-
-
-
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
-
-
50
Proceeds from related party
(26,451)
(3,896)
3,457
Change in notes payable
(37,600)
(5,538)
1,400
Net cash provided by financing activities
(64,051)
(9,434)
4,907
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
-
311
-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalent
2,439
673
28,009
Cash and cash equivalent
At beginning of period/year
86,371
12,407
46,908
At end of period/year
88,810
13,080
74,917
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:
Interest paid
6,697
986
6,675
Income tax paid
-
-
-
SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:
Account payable for plant and equipment:
1,010
149
1,062