Bert James joins FyberX as Lead Agronomist.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FyberX Holdings, LLC ("FyberX") announced that as it continues to build its industry-leading platform for natural fiber innovation, Bert James has joined the company's executive leadership team as Lead Agronomist. In this new role, Bert will work closely with FyberX's farmer network to refine our agronomic practices at the field level and support R&D efforts, commercial strategies, and key partnerships.
"The industrial hemp fiber industry needs large-scale processing capacity to become a valuable crop for farm rotations," said Bert. "The FyberX team has placed great value on the crop's economic returns and long-term viability for growers. I am very pleased to be part of a team that sees the opportunity and challenges ahead of us and has decided to begin with seeking solutions in the field first."
Bert James has been leading a working network group of traditional row crop farmers interested in growing industrial hemp as a new crop. Bert's knowledge comes from real-life experience in agricultural fields across the United States. Previously, as a crop consultant for farmers in various row crop systems, it became clear there was a need and desire to add industrial hemp to the crop rotations for better soil health and balanced farming practices. Farmers will succeed using proven farming techniques and ever-changing technology, focusing on plant nutrition and health throughout all growing cycles, from root to flower. Bert is not only an agronomist but also a working farmer. If he's not in the fields working, he can be found with his family, enjoying farm life. Bert graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in agriculture.
"We're excited to have Bert join the FyberX team," said Ben Young, CEO of FyberX. "His passion for industrial hemp and deep knowledge of traditional and regenerative agriculture is a tremendous asset to the FyberX team and our farmer network."
About FyberX
FyberX is a platform for natural fiber innovation. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of environmentally responsible products by modernizing America's natural fiber processing infrastructure and reviving industrial fiber hemp for the benefit of both people and planet.
FyberX combines proven large-scale equipment processes with innovative technology to provide the consistency, quality, and traceability required to fulfill the growing demand for sustainable alternatives to consumer and industrial products.
