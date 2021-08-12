COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON Manufacturing, the market leader in off-site prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, announced today that it has appointed Jody Lynn DeStefanis to serve as General Counsel. DeStefanis joins G-CON with more than 20 years' experience in intellectual property, ethics and compliance, and operations.
"We are very excited to have Jody join our team at this dynamic time in our company," stated Maik Jornitz, CEO of G-CON. "Jody brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in several areas critical to our continued growth including, Compliance, Governance, Intellectual Property, ESG, M&A and general corporate matters that will surely have a positive impact on our mission of Building for Life."
DeStefanis will oversee G-CON's IP estate, contractual negotiations, and ethics and compliance while also advising management on legal issues arising in day-to-day operations.
Prior to joining G-CON, Jody Lynn DeStefanis served as General and IP Counsel at Schlumberger from 2002 to 2021, with responsibilities ranging from overseeing the Ethics & Compliance framework, including the internal investigations program, the Ethics & Compliance training program, and the Ethics & Compliance anti-corruption and fraud audit program to developing and implementing IP and technology development strategies and managing IP portfolios including, drafting and prosecuting more than 400 US patent applications and their non-US counterparts.
DeStefanis has a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Connecticut. She received her MBA with distinction from Quinnipiac University as well as her J.D. from Quinnipiac University.
About G-CON
G-CON designs, builds and installs prefabricated G-CON POD® cleanrooms. G-CON's POD portfolio provides cleanrooms in a number of dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. G-CON POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom structures in scalability, mobility and the possibility of repurposing the PODs once the production process reaches its lifecycle end. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.
For more information, please contact:
Brittany Berryman
Director of Marketing, G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.
979-204-7975
Media Contact
Brittany Berryman, G-CON, 979-204-7975, bberryman@gconbio.com
SOURCE G-CON