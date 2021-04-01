GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from G&M Family Farm in Freshwater, NL, Canada. The order value is $301,000 CAD.

Heliospectra's MITRA is the horticulture market's first truly modular LED light. Designed by Growers for Growers, MITRA is the perfect solution for high light crops, boasting in high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.8 µmol/J.  

G & M Family Farm Ltd. is dedicated to producing sustainable and unique agricultural products to the province of NL. Their mission is to provide thier customers with the highest quality product possible. G & M Family Farm is owned and operated by the Smith family on property that has been farmed for upwards of 80 years. The Farm is managed based on sound principles of conserving natural resources, growing, hiring and eating locally-grown and chemical-free foods; as well as providing unique products. Heliospectra looks forward to being the lighting supplier partner for G&M farms as they enter the cannabis market in Newfoundland.

The order will be delivered during the second and third quarters of this year.

