Gémo, the French clothing, footwear and accessories brand for the whole family, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to support their business transformation.
Founded in 1991, the Gémo brand is part of the Eram Group, created by the Biotteau family and still anchored in their original home of Maine-et-Loire. Xavier Biotteau, President of the Eram Group and creator of Gémo, is the third generation of the family to operate the business. As Gémo embarks on its thirtieth year, the business has launched a group strategy of "Prêt-à-Vivre" (Ready to live) affirming their ethos of simplifying everyday life for families by offering a wide range of quality shoes, clothing and accessories under the same roof at affordable prices. With a turnover of approximately 840 million euros, Gémo has a network of 440 stores and a team of 4,000 employees. Their suppliers are mainly located in South-East Asia, India and China, with a smaller number located in France and near the Mediterranean Basin. In 2021, Gémo ranked 7th on the Human Equipment Market for textiles, footwear and accessories.
Gémo intends to maintain their position as a leader in this sector, with a goal of opening 100 stores internationally by 2025 and continue their growth in Sub-Saharan Africa.
To achieve their international ambitions, expand omnichannel distribution and further develop B2B collaboration, Gémo launched an ambitious digital transformation strategy focused on upgrading their technology solutions in 2019.
The adoption of Centric PLM is at the heart of this strategy, which also includes the deployment of an integrated ERP (enterprise resource management) system. Gémo expects Centric PLM to simplify and accelerate product design, increase the control and monitoring of quality and factory audits, and equip suppliers and field offices. Centric PLM will also allow the replacement of an in-house legacy PDM system.
"In 2019, we committed to a transformation plan for Gémo's core systems including sales management, collection construction, product development, inventory management and more," explains Joanne Moisan, Business Project Manager with Gémo. "We invested in replacing aging systems, which have reached the end of their lifecycle. Unlike other solutions, Centric PLM covers an extremely broad spectrum of functionality, from product development to quality management and supplier communication. By sharing the same platform, the objective is to speak the same language with our partners and our purchasing offices."
"We are pleased to announce that Gémo has selected Centric as a partner," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Gémo is an essential brand in the clothing and footwear sector and we are honored to support their business transformation with Centric PLM."
With a network of more than 440 stores located mainly in the suburbs throughout France and abroad, and operating 24 hours a day on gemo.fr, Gémo achieved a turnover of 840 million euros in 2019. Gémo has 4,000 employees participating in the development of a unique distribution model in its market offering shoes and clothing under one roof. Listening to its customers, Gémo offers a complete range of clothing, shoes and accessories adapted to all tastes and all body types. The French brand combines service, fashion and price to create collections for men, women and children, intended for every moment of life, from childhood to adulthood.
