Collaboration connects expert career and technical education content with transformative learning technology
TINLEY PARK, Ill. and TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-W Publisher, a leading publisher of learning materials and digital solutions, and D2L, a global learning technology company, have launched G-W's EduHub resources through the D2L Brightspace learning innovation platform. In winter 2021, G-W selected D2L to help enable institutions without a learning platform to access EduHub resources through D2L Brightspace as a bundled option at an affordable price.
EduHub LMS-Ready Content, Powered by D2L Brightspace provides relevant, skills-based learning through powerful technology that can improve student outcomes and help facilitate instructor productivity. This integration provides a turnkey, fully integrated solution with course management tools to help deliver content, assessments and feedback to students quickly and efficiently. With EduHub:
- Instructors can access an online collection of eBook content, videos, interactive practice, pre-configured quizzes and question bank files, while also having full control of student enrollment and reporting.
- Students can access course materials, view and submit assessments, track personal performance and receive feedback.
Trusted since 1921, G-W's Career and Technical Education (CTE) instructional materials prepare students for college and careers that range from automotive, business, health science and hospitality to STEM, the trades and other essential industries.
"This partnership with D2L is a great solution for institutions that don't have an LMS. It provides the opportunity to use G-W's EduHub materials within a learning innovation platform—without requiring a large investment," said John Flanagan, President of G-W. "EduHub LMS-Ready Content, Powered by D2L Brightspace is just one example of our ongoing goal to deliver new technologies that support instructors while improving the learning experience for students."
"Partnering with G-W is another step forward in our commitment to help foster accessibility for all in education," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "We hope our recently launched partnership will provide faculty, students and higher education with access to essential learning resources at a fraction of the cost."
Learn more about G- W digital solutions and explore current CTE titles that offer EduHub LMS-Ready Content, Powered by D2L Brightspace at http://www.g-w.com.
About G-W Publisher
Established in 1921, G-W publishes print and digital instructional materials for Career and Technical Education and Health Education. G-W collaborates with outstanding authors, trustworthy reviewers and industry-focused trade associations to provide quality, standards-based content with effective pedagogy. Learn more at http://www.g-w.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About D2L
D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at http://www.D2L.com.
© 2022 D2L Corporation.
The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.
All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.
