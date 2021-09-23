TINLEY PARK, Ill., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-W Publisher and NOCTI, two leaders in Career and Technical Education (CTE), are joining forces, using their combined 150 years of experience to support students and educators, strengthen CTE programs, and continue to improve North America's workforce.
Celebrating its 100th anniversary, G-W provides best-in-class CTE instructional materials for students and teachers. With over 50 years of experience, NOCTI is a leading provider of industry certification solutions for workforce education and CTE programs. Together, G-W and NOCTI deliver current, comprehensive, industry-aligned resources that help students earn credentials and begin their paths to career success.
Integrating industry-recognized credentialing into CTE programs benefits students, instructors, and industry. Students gain confidence and have proof of a measurable level of skill attainment to show on their résumés. For educators and administrators, industry-recognized credentials and accreditation validate learning, enhance the credibility of programs, and provide valuable data to measure student performance and help guide continuous program improvement. Employers also benefit from certification by having confidence in their credentialed employees and developing a skilled workforce.
"G-W appreciates the value of industry credentials, certifications, and accreditation," said John Flanagan, President of G-W. "Our partnership with NOCTI ensures that students master key knowledge and skills, are prepared for end-of-program exams, and are ready for college and career."
"NOCTI is excited to work with G-W. They are well respected and have provided industry-aligned technical content to the CTE community for many years. In fact, I even used their resources during my own teaching career!" said John Foster, President of NOCTI.
G-W's new 2023 titles that feature NOCTI correlations will be introduced beginning in October 2021.
About G-W Publisher
Established in 1921, G-W publishes print and digital instructional materials for Career and Technical Education and Health Education. G-W collaborates with outstanding authors, trustworthy reviewers, and industry-focused trade associations to provide quality, standards-based content with effective pedagogy. Learn more at http://www.g-w.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About NOCTI
NOCTI is the nation's largest provider of industry certifications and industry-based credentials for Career and Technical Education programs. NOCTI provides credible solutions for assessing both student and teacher competence and provides detailed information that can be used for data-driven instructional improvement as well as to meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at http://www.nocti.org and Facebook and LinkedIn.
