YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights
- Sales increased by 4% year-over-year to NIS 104.2 million (US$ 30.1 million).
- Gross profit increased by 32.4% year-over-year to NIS 39.5 million (US$ 11.4 million).
- Operating profit of NIS 16.9 million (US$ 4.9 million), or 16.2% of sales, which represents a 71.3% increase from NIS 9.9 million (US$ 2.9 million) in the comparable quarter of 2019.
- Net profit increased by 34.1% year-over-year to NIS 15.2 million (US$ 4.4 million), or 14.6% of sales.
- Net cash from operating activities of NIS 23.8 million (US$ 6.9 million).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 282.2 million (US$ 81.4 million) as of June 30, 2020.
- Earnings per share of NIS 1.15 (US$ 0.33).
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present strong second quarter 2020 financial results, which show stable growth in Company sales and a significant improvement with all operational profit parameters. Since COVID-19 surfaced in China at the end of 2019 and reached many other countries worldwide, including Israel, there has been a substantial increase in demand for the Company's products. This demand was especially strong in the first quarter of 2020, which led to a general decline in consumption in the second quarter of 2020. Despite this decline, the Company managed to deliver a great performance with higher sales in the second quarter compared to the second quarter in 2019. In parallel with this development, the Company added new and profitable products to its product portfolio to generate higher gross profit margin. As a result, the Company reported a 71.3% increase in operating profit, 41% increase in profit before taxes on income and 34.1% increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019. We intend to maintain sufficient inventory levels and work to further strengthen the Company's supply chain and product portfolio in the future in order to continue to improve our results."
According to retail data analytics provided by StoreNext Ltd1, the Company recorded growth of 30.7% in the first half of 2020 for "sale out" sales (in other words, sales to the final consumer) compared to an 8.7% average increase for the food and beverage industry as a whole.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Summary
Sales for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 4% to NIS 104.2 million (US$ 30.1 million) from NIS 100.1 million (US$ 28.9 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Revenues increased primarily due to a redirection of resources in favor of sales, increasing the variety of the Company's products and improved inventory management.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 32.4% to NIS 39.5 million (US$ 11.4 million) compared to NIS 29.8 million (US$ 8.6 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter gross margin increased by 27.2% to 37.9% compared to gross margin of 29.8% for the same period in 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in sales and the increase in gross margin resulted from the Company's strategy of selling a more favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin and credits received from suppliers during the second quarter of 2020.
Selling expenses increased by 9.8% to NIS 16.2 million (US$ 4.7 million) compared to NIS 14.8 million (US$ 4.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to an increase in payroll expenses in the logistics department as a result of working in two shifts to comply with government workplace restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase of freight to customers' expenses to support sales growth.
General and administrative expenses increased by 24% to NIS 6.5 million (US$ 1.9 million) compared to NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in payroll expenses.
As a result of the foregoing, operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 71.3% to NIS 16.9 million (US$ 4.9 million) compared to NIS 9.9 million (US$ 2.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019.
Finance income, net totaled NIS 3.3 million (USD$ 1.0 million) compared to Finance income, net of NIS 4.5 million (US$ 1.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in Finance income, net was primarily due to a decrease in interest income and dividends received from the Company's securities portfolio and from revaluation of the Company's securities portfolio to its fair value.
At the beginning of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, capital markets recorded sharp declines and, as a result, the Company suffered a decline in the value of its portfolio of securities in the first quarter of 2020. Since that time, capital markets have recovered somewhat and as a result the Company recorded gains from revaluation of its portfolio of securities of approximately NIS 2.5 million (USD$ 0.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
Income before taxes on income for the second quarter of 2020 was NIS 20.2 million (US$ 5.8 million) compared to income before taxes on income of NIS 14.3 million (US$ 4.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019.
Net profit in the second quarter of 2020 was NIS 15.2 million (US$ 4.4 million), or NIS 1.15 (US$ 0.33) per share, compared to NIS 11.3 million (US$ 3.3 million), or NIS 0.86 (US$ 0.25) per share, recorded in the second quarter of 2019.
Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2020 with NIS 282.2 million (US$ 81.4 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 was NIS 23.8 million (US$ 6.9 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of June 2020 was NIS 507.8 million (US$ 146.5 million).
First Half Fiscal 2020 Highlights
- Sales increased by 17.8% year-over-year to NIS 233.3 million (US$ 67.3 million).
- Gross profit increased by 35.0% year-over-year to NIS 81.0 million (US$ 23.4 million).
- Operating profit increased by 59.8% year-over-year to NIS 35.9 million (US$ 10.4 million), or 15.4% of sales.
- Net profit decreased by 39.5% to NIS 16.4 million (US$ 4.7 million), or 7% of sales.
- Net cash from operating activities of NIS 31.8 million (US$ 9.2 million).
- Earnings per share of NIS 1.24 (US$ 0.36).
First Half Fiscal 2020 Summary
Willi-Food's sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 increased by 17.8% to NIS 233.3 million (US$ 67.3 million) compared to sales of NIS 198.0 million (US$ 57.1 million) in the first half of 2019. Sales increased in the first half of 2020 primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an increase in demand for the Company's products, primarily in retail chains, and due to a redirection of resources in favor of sales, increasing the variety of the Company's products and improved inventory management.
Gross profit for the period increased by 35.0% to NIS 81.0 million (US$ 23.4 million) compared to gross profit of NIS 60.0 million (US$ 17.3 million) for the first half of 2019. First half 2020 gross margin was 34.7% compared to a gross margin of 30.3% for the same period in 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in sales and an increase in gross margin resulting from the Company's strategy of selling a more favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin and credits received from suppliers.
Operating profit for the first half of 2020 increased by 59.8% to NIS 35.9 million (US$ 10.4 million) from NIS 22.5 million (US$ 6.5 million) reported in the comparable period of last year primarily due to the increase of gross profit.
Income before taxes for the first half of 2020 decreased by 36.1% to NIS 21.8 million (US$ 6.3 million) compared to NIS 34.2 million (US$ 9.9 million) recorded in the first half of 2019.
Net profit for the first half of 2020 decreased by 39.5% to NIS 16.4 million (US$ 4.7 million), or NIS 1.24 (US$ 0.36) per share, from NIS 27.1 million (US$ 7.8 million), or NIS 2.05 (US$ 0.59) per share, recorded in the first half of 2019.
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2020, U.S. $1.00 equals NIS 3.466. The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2020 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2020. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31
June 30,
December 31
2 0 2 0
2 0 1 9
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 1 9
2 0 1 9
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
168,689
129,889
121,860
48,670
37,475
35,159
Financial assets carried at fair value
113,468
137,980
141,543
32,737
39,810
40,838
Trade receivables
140,581
120,456
133,039
40,560
34,753
38,384
Loans to others
3,650
15,831
17,650
1,053
4,568
5,092
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,516
5,359
9,360
1,880
1,546
2,700
Inventories
61,262
55,871
71,548
17,675
16,120
20,643
Total current assets
494,166
465,386
495,000
142,575
134,272
142,816
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
82,138
80,198
81,402
23,698
23,138
23,486
Less -Accumulated depreciation
45,723
42,042
43,881
13,192
12,130
12,660
36,415
38,156
37,521
10,506
11,008
10,826
Right of use asset
3,382
1,961
3,860
976
566
1,114
Financial assets carried at fair value
9,273
-
-
2,675
-
-
Goodwill
36
36
36
10
10
10
Deferred taxes
4,200
1,337
818
1,212
386
236
Total non-current assets
53,306
41,490
42,235
15,379
11,970
12,186
547,472
506,876
537,235
157,954
146,242
155,001
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
1,593
1,027
1,675
460
296
483
Current tax liabilities
1,448
3,755
3,750
417
1,083
1,082
Trade payables
20,049
24,168
24,650
5,784
6,973
7,112
Employees Benefits
3,410
2,952
2,911
984
852
840
Other payables and accrued expenses
9,728
5,738
9,195
2,808
1,656
2,653
Total current liabilities
36,228
37,640
42,181
10,453
10,860
12,170
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,896
946
2,212
547
273
638
Retirement benefit obligation
1,596
924
1,486
460
267
429
Total non-current liabilities
3,492
1,870
3,698
1,007
540
1,067
Shareholders' equity
Share capital NIS 0.1 par value (authorized -
50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding -
1,425
1,425
1,425
411
411
411
Additional paid in capital
128,354
128,354
128,354
37,032
37,032
37,032
Capital fund
247
247
247
71
71
71
Treasury shares
(628)
(625)
(628)
(181)
(180)
(181)
Remeasurement of the net liability in
(1,029)
(623)
(1,029)
(297)
(180)
(297)
Retained earnings
379,383
338,588
362,987
109,458
97,688
104,728
Equity attributable to owners of the
507,752
467,366
491,356
146,494
134,842
141,764
547,472
506,876
537,235
157,954
146,242
155,001
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
233,255
197,934
104,152
100,099
67,298
57,107
Cost of sales
152,232
137,908
64,651
70,270
43,922
39,789
Gross profit
81,023
60,026
39,501
29,829
23,376
17,319
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
32,822
27,224
16,205
14,758
9,470
7,855
General and administrative expenses
12,340
10,331
6,464
5,213
3,560
2,981
Other income
58
-
58
-
17
-
Total operating expenses
45,104
37,555
22,611
19,971
13,013
10,835
Operating profit
35,919
22,471
16,890
9,858
10,363
6,483
Financial income
2,580
12,993
3,743
4,847
744
3,749
Financial expense
16,677
1,290
404
356
4,811
372
Total financial income (expense)
(14,097)
11,703
3,339
4,491
(4,067)
3,377
Income before taxes on income
21,822
34,174
20,229
14,349
6,296
9,860
Taxes on income
(5,425)
(7,062)
(5,015)
(3,002)
(1,565)
(2,038)
Profit for the period
16,397
27,112
15,214
11,347
4,731
7,822
Earnings per share:
Basic/diluted earnings per share
1.24
2.05
1.15
0.86
0.36
0.59
Shares used in computation of
13,217,017
13,217,017
13,217,017
13,217,017
13,217,017
13,217,017
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
16,397
27,112
15,214
11,347
4,731
7,822
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to
15,410
(24,185)
8,627
(8,953)
4,446
(6,978)
Net cash used in continuing operating activities
31,807
2,927
23,841
2,394
9,177
844
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(736)
(586)
(374)
(375)
(212)
(169)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net
2,528
10,190
10,528
7,196
729
2,940
Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment
58
-
58
-
17
-
Loans granted to others
-
(21,650)
-
(3,650)
-
(6,246)
Proceeds from loans granted to others
14,000
5,819
14,000
5,942
4,039
1,679
Net cash used in (used to) continuing investing
15,850
(6,227)
24,212
9,113
4,573
(1,796)
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(828)
(473)
(404)
(259)
(239)
(137)
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
(625)
-
-
-
(180)
Net cash used in continuing financing activities
(828)
(1,098)
(404)
(259)
(239)
(317)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
46,829
(4,398)
47,649
11,248
13,511
(1,269)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
121,860
134,287
121,040
118,641
35,159
38,744
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the
168,689
129,889
168,689
129,889
48,670
37,475
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
(3,382)
1,546
901
505
(976)
446
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
16,272
(10,266)
(2,433)
(3,282)
4,695
(2,962)
Depreciation and amortization
2,751
2,308
1,398
1,167
794
666
Capital gain on disposal of property plant and
(58)
-
(58)
-
(17)
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables
(4,700)
(23,194)
19,991
(7,526)
(1,356)
(6,692)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
10,286
(6,582)
(5,271)
(4,764)
2,968
(1,899)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables,
(5,759)
12,003
(5,901)
4,947
(1,662)
3,463
15,410
(24,185)
8,627
(8,953)
4,446
(6,978)
B. Significant non-cash transactions:
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
2 0 20
2 0 1 9
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income tax paid
11,060
4,545
4,580
4,545
3,191
1,311
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
[1] StoreNext Ltd. has a direct connection to the cash register systems of over 2,200 points of sales, providing information regarding 80% of real time sales data in Israel.