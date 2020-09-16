G2 Capital Advisors Serves As Chief Restructuring Officer To The Paper Store And Successfully Executes A 363 Sale Process In Under 50 Days

G2 Capital Advisors served as Chief Restructuring Officer and Restructuring Advisor for The Paper Store Culminating in an Expedited 363 Process in Chapter 11 Resulting in the Going Concern Sale of its Operations to prior members of the management team and an Investor Group.