Ga. House District 35 Candidate Lisa Campbell Endorsed by EMILY's List. Campbell would be first woman elected to represent the district, serving the communities of Kennesaw and Acworth, Georgia.
KENNESAW, Ga., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, EMILY's List, the nation's largest resource for women in politics, endorsed Ga. House District 35 candidate Lisa Campbell in recognition of her commitment to defending reproductive justice.
"EMILY's List is excited to endorse Lisa Campbell to represent Georgia's 35th House District," said Sarah Curmi, Vice President of State and Local Campaigns at EMILY's List.
"Campbell's background has prepared her well to tackle any challenge in the Georgia State House. Her commitment to protecting reproductive rights, ensuring voting access and building an inclusive economy makes her the best person to serve House District 35."
As a long-time community advocate, Campbell strives to protect women's reproductive rights and access to the polls for every eligible voter. The candidate is campaigning to bring her consensus building skills to The Gold Dome, where she pledges to form coalitions to defend against attempts to legislate a woman's body.
"I am honored to receive the endorsement from this remarkable organization," said Campbell.
"As the first woman to represent District 35, I'm ready to stand up for the women's reproductive rights and voting rights of every Cobb County resident."
About Lisa Campbell
A native of Cobb County, Lisa Campbell is a respected business owner and community volunteer with more than 30 years of professional experience. She has worked as a strategic business consultant, holding leadership roles in global marketing and technology organizations, and is ready to put her professional skills to work to create a better Georgia for all.
Campbell is a graduate of Cobb County Public Schools and the University of Georgia. Campbell has served as a volunteer and worked for organizations like Hands On Atlanta, InCommunity, The United Way, Atlanta History Center and Georgia Conservancy.
Campbell is running to champion issues important to District 35 including expanding healthcare, empowering educators, protecting voting rights, building a sustainable environment, creating economic opportunities, and promoting unity, inclusivity and opportunity for all Georgians.
