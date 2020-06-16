Improved access to bitcoin and other digital asset products, as well as educational resources, helps advisors with growing client interest.
NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY), through its asset management affiliate Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, and CAIS, the industry leading alternative investment platform, today announced a strategic partnership providing financial advisors with streamlined access to Galaxy Digital Asset Management's investment products, plus educational resources spanning blockchain and digital assets. The partnership increases awareness and knowledge of blockchain and digital assets at a critical time for advisors, who are experiencing increased client demand for related products.
"CAIS' reputation as the platform of choice for advisors seeking alternative investment access and education makes them the perfect partner," said Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital. "With the current macro environment and heightened interest in digital assets, it's more important than ever that we empower advisors to have informed client conversations and arm them with institutional-quality products that can integrate easily into client portfolios."
"Galaxy Digital is a best-in-class provider for blockchain and digital asset investment solutions. They're the market-leader in the institutionalization of this space, and that's why we're proud to have them as our digital assets platform partner," said Matt Brown, CEO of CAIS. "Because advisors are more focused than ever on learning more about digital assets, partnering with Galaxy aligns perfectly with our goal to bring improved transparency and deeper understanding to all alternative investment strategies."
The CAIS platform offers financial advisors access to a complete end-to-end solution, including a broad selection of alternative investment funds and products, independent due diligence from Mercer, tools and analytics, a streamlined investment process, and integration with custodians for greater reporting accuracy.
CAIS IQ, the artificial intelligence-powered learning platform that helps financial advisors learn faster, remember longer, and enhance client outcomes, will use cutting-edge technology to educate advisors about blockchain, digital assets, and bitcoin. Both the Investment & Wealth Institute (IWI) and the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Board offer Continuing Education credit through CAIS IQ.
"Three out of four financial advisors have received client questions about digital assets and blockchain technology, and over half are likely to allocate client portfolios to bitcoin over the next twelve months," said Steve Kurz, Galaxy Digital's Head of Asset Management. "Our groundbreaking partnership with CAIS will both prepare advisors to have thoughtful client conversations about digital assets, and provide institutional-quality digital asset solutions for client portfolios."
The CAIS partnership builds upon Galaxy's existing strategic relationships, which include Bloomberg for data integrity and standardization via the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI), and ICE/Bakkt for institutional bitcoin custody.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io and www.galaxyfundmanagement.com.
About Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP
Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, an SEC-registered investment advisor, is a diversified asset management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The firm manages capital on behalf of external clients through its Galaxy Fund Management unit, which manages two passive, exposure-oriented digital assets products, as well as its Galaxy Interactive unit, which manages an interactive software and blockchain-oriented venture strategy. Galaxy Digital Capital Management's multi-disciplinary team has deep experience across active and passive portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. The firm is a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Holdings.
About CAIS
CAIS is the leading financial technology platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment strategies. CAIS offers financial advisors a complete end-to-end solution, including a broad selection of alternative investment funds and products, independent due diligence reports, tools and analytics, streamlined investment process, and CAIS IQ, a personalized learning system that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer, and master alternative investments. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, CAIS creates a level playing field for financial advisors of all sizes to attract new business and grow wallet share.
