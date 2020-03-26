STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockholm-based affiliate company Leadstar Media has acquired the Vendor ID from The Division of Gaming Enforcement to begin operating in the state of New Jersey.
"Our ultimate goal is to be one of the main iGaming affiliates in the US. We are therefore thrilled that we have received our first state license, the first of many we expect. License applications have also been sent for Pennsylvania and Indiana" says Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media on his company's US expansion.
The first Leadstar products to benefit from the acquired license include:
- Bettingscanner.com - reviews and compares sportsbooks for sports bettors.
- Unitedgamblers.com - focuses on US online gambling as a whole and caters for online casino players, in addition to sports bettors.
Since May 2018 the power to introduce regulated sports betting has been decided at state level. This followed the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protect Act of 1992 (PASPA), the federal law that essentially limited sports betting to Nevada.
So far, of the seventeen states that have legalized sports betting in one form or another, four offer regulated online betting: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and West Virginia. A further eighteen states are expected to move towards introducing a legal framework. New Jersey was the first state to launch a regulated online market for both sports betting and casino.
"New Jersey allows players to create an account and place bets online from anywhere within state lines, which is essential for our business model to be successful. This makes New Jersey a key market for us compared to Iowa or Rhode Island, where in-person registration hinders market growth." continues Kvarnström
Seventeen brands are available for sports betting in the state comprising European giants in addition to domestic operators. For Leadstar Media, USA presents the opportunity to link-up with new operators that have a foothold in the market, in addition to building on existing partnerships. According to Kvarnström, it's yet another significant step in the company's sustained development:
"As a team, we're highly ambitious and always looking forward to the next project and the next market. We truly believe in our products and what we are doing as a company and we want as many sports bettors and casino players to benefit from our work "
CONTACT:
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
Leadstar Media acquires New Jersey license