LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming and eSports channel and app SQAD has partnered with GameRevolution to host all-virtual gaming event GR3 2020, their response to the cancellation of E3, the video game industry's top convention. Exclusive gameplay, live video streams and podcasts will be available on the SQAD app and channel, as well as across GameRevolution.
"GameRevolution is incredibly excited to announce this partnership to broadcast GR3 2020 streams via SQAD. This will distribute our summer-long gaming event to millions of new viewers, ensuring that our coverage reaches more people than ever before," said Paul Tamburro, Executive Editor of GameRevolution.
GR3 2020 will feature the game industry's breaking news, next-gen updates, and live-streamed interviews with top influencers and GameRevolution editors. The SQAD app and channel, available for smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and set-top boxes, will broadcast GR3 to 70 million households.
"SQAD is thrilled to co-host GR3 2020 so that gamers can have that awesome convention experience from their own homes this summer, " said Stephen L. Hodge, Chief Executive Officer of SQAD. "With our focus on eSports and gaming, we think SQAD is the perfect vehicle for GameRevolution's exciting first-ever virtual event."
GR3 2020 will be heavily promoted across GameRevolution's website and social media, Twitch channel and via SQAD. Users can access the SQAD application and linear channel on almost any device, including iOS, Android, smart TVs, and set-top boxes.
"GameRevolution is proud to partner with SQAD on this innovative convergence of digital content delivery. Through SQAD, GameRevolution will extend the reach of its GR3 2020 audience by an additional 70 million households, allowing our team to feed live Twitch gaming content directly to televisions all over the world," said Anthony Severino, VP of Content for Evolve Media LLC.
SQAD gives eSports and gaming fans of all ages a chance to experience engaging gameplay, interviews and more via their colorful, user-friendly application and on their linear channel.
About SQAD
SQAD's eSports, sports and gaming content targets teens, tweens and video game lovers of all ages. With SQAD's partner application Toon Goggles already present in over 80 million homes worldwide through VOD, SQAD made the jump into the popular gaming space with worldwide distribution avenues in place. Based in Los Angeles, SQAD offers 100% of its content for free across a wide variety of platforms.
Media Contact:
Katie Cahall
818-650-0747
240748@email4pr.com