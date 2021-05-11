NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gander Group, a leader in the creation of exclusive gifts provided to casino guests, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its further expansion. The multi-million-dollar, revenue-based investment package will support the company's growth, product innovation pipeline and customer service capability for the company's growing list of industry-leading clients.
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Gander Group has worked with more than 300 casinos nationwide to develop high-quality, trend-forward products used by casinos to establish and solidify relationships with their visitors. Proprietary products, either developed and owned by Gander Group or exclusively licensed from third parties, account for a large majority of the company's sales and deliver high perceived value to recipients of casino gifts.
"Our company has won a substantial share of the $600 million market for casino gifts through development of exclusive proprietary products, superlative customer service and the creation of distinctive programs that meet the unique needs of each our clients," said Josh Blake, founder and chief executive officer of Gander Group.
Bruce Batcheller, chief operating officer of Gander Group, said the revenue-based financing provided by Decathlon Capital provides highly flexible funding to support the company's development of new products and expansion into new markets. With the revenue-based financing provided by the Decathlon Capital, we have the capital to support our growth without having to give up equity or control," Batcheller said.
John Borchers, managing director of Decathlon Capital, said Gander Group's leadership team has positioned the company for accelerated growth. "Gander Group continues to build an impressive portfolio of proprietary branded and licensed products, and supports this product development with a culture of exceptional customer service," Borchers said.
WestCape Advisors, a division of KEMA Partners LLC, served as exclusive financial advisor to Gander Group in the transaction.
About Gander Group
Gander Group creates and promotes high-quality, trend-forward products and merchandising solutions. Gander Group has built partnerships with internationally recognized brands seen in both the casino and retail industries, as the company creates marketing programs and products that drive customer loyalty and exceed quality standards. Gander Group collaborates with over 300 casinos nationwide. Learn more at https://gandergroup.com.
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.
About WestCape Advisors
WestCape Advisors was created with the vision of delivering institutional-grade advice and global capital to deserving lower middle market enterprises. WestCape is committed to serving both growth-stage companies seeking expansion capital and mature companies positioned for liquidity through partial or complete divestiture. WestCape has advised clients in debt, equity, and M&A transactions across a wide range of industries and is currently focused on commercial service-based businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.westcapeadvisors.com.
Media Contact
Josh Blake, Gander Group, 714-651-6144, josh@gandergroup.com
SOURCE Gander Group