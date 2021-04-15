While “Weed Day” 4/20/21 marks a luminous occasion for longtime marijuana activist and entrepreneur, Ed “NJWeedman” Forchion, in his home state of New Jersey, per the recent legalization of cannabis, the victory is somewhat bittersweet for him. The bitter is that he continues to battle for inclusion within the legal arena. The sweet is not only a 4/20 celebration at NJWeedman's Joint in Trenton, NJ, but also the announcement of his new 420 themed lounge, The Joint in Miami, in Miami, Florida.