MONTVALE, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To support industries needing cost-effectiveness, dependability, and quality in their supply chain, Gantrade Corporation and Daicel ChemTech are collaborating to bring innovation and performance enhancements to the polyurethane elastomers market.
At a time when Fortune Business Insights estimates the growth of the worldwide polyurethane market at six percent compound annual growth rate by 2026, it is more important than ever for key industry players to come together to offer cost effective solutions that deliver higher performance, as well as supply chain consistency.
Today, Gantrade Corporation and Daicel ChemTech announce their unified commitment to help formulators across a variety of markets. These markets include automotive, industrial, construction, mining, oil and gas, healthcare, sporting goods and footwear, municipal water treatment, electrical/electronics, and other sectors that require superior eco-friendly, high-performance polyurethane solutions. A core tenet of the partnership is to jointly provide technical expertise and to capture the synergies between Daicel's extensive Placcel® portfolio and Gantrade's broad urethane intermediates product line to meet high performance standards.
"Daicel ChemTech is the ideal partner to meet the demands of Gantrade's customer base, with their commitment to quality, technology, cost-effectiveness, and customer support—all hallmarks of the way we do business," said George Kwiatkowski, General Manager, Performance Materials at Gantrade.
"Daicel and Gantrade recognized the strong synergies between our respective urethane intermediates businesses," added Maria Chang, Daicel ChemTech's Sales and Marketing Manager. "Several years ago, our two companies formed a marketing and technical partnership that continues to bring added value to our customers today."
Together, Gantrade and Daicel provide a broad portfolio of polycaprolactone, polycarbonate, polyether, and polyester polyols as well as chain extenders, curatives, and other intermediates for polyurethanes. To learn more about what Gantrade and Daicel's portfolio of products, industry-leading expertise, and commitment to responsive customer service can do for your products, contact our team to start a conversation.
About Daicel ChemTech
Daicel Corporation, a trusted chemical manufacturer based in Japan, has been producing caprolactone monomer and derivatives, as well as a wide portfolio of cycloaliphatic epoxy resins, for over 40 years. The company is committed to providing customers and markets with high quality material that can be used to improve their current products and performance. In addition, Daicel is committed to working with customers to provide customized products that best fit their applications and requirements.
About Gantrade
Since 1975, Gantrade has been a leader in the global supply chain for a broad range of monomers, intermediates, and polymers. The company serves industries spanning coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE); urethane intermediates, emulsions and polymers; plastics and resins, construction, packaging, automotive, and textiles materials. Gantrade maintains inventories in North America, Europe, and Asia to ensure continuity of supply for its customers, while the company's global logistics ensure efficient and dependable sourcing.
