OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global clothing and accessories retailer Gap Inc. has selected DEG, an Isobar Company, as its global email agency of record following an internal review.
Having worked with Gap Inc. and steadily grown the partnership since 2017, DEG will now lead campaign management and strategy for five of the company's brands—Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Hill City—across all of their geographic markets.
DEG and Gap Inc. will focus on continuing to enhance customers' experiences through email, developing dynamic content and micro-journeys to engage subscribers on a 1:1 level.
"For three years, we have witnessed first-hand Gap Inc.'s commitment to its customers and to providing the highest quality of customer experience," said Joey Barnes, Managing Director of Client Services at DEG. "Email continues to be one of the most impactful digital channels, and we are ecstatic to begin collaborating across the entire Gap Inc. family of brands to better connect with customers around the globe."
A major initiative of the partnership will be optimizing efficiencies and engagement within the channel, as well as realizing the full value of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform. DEG will leverage a handful of proprietary tools to create efficiencies and increase innovation within the platform.
"DEG has proven to be an excellent partner who enhances our ability to make impactful connections with our customers," said Blair Dunn, Senior Vice President of eCommerce at Gap Inc. "They have proven adept at pivoting and responding to our needs, while also executing stellar email campaigns in record time—making this partnership a clear choice for Gap Inc."
DEG is one of the largest Salesforce Marketing Cloud Platinum partners in the country, and the only three-time Marketing Cloud Partner of the Year.
About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.
About DEG, an Isobar Company
DEG, an Isobar Company, is a full-service digital agency crafting data-driven, creatively led, and customer-centric experiences that resonate at the point of greatest impact. We fuse creativity, strategy, and technology to transform our clients' businesses and engage their customers in the moments that matter most. DEG can be found at www.degdigital.com and on Twitter @DEGdigital.