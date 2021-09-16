HAZLETON, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GardaWorld, the world's largest privately owned security company, is opening a new branch office in Kingston, Pa. The new office will open in October and comes amid recent growth as companies across the U.S. have increased their security services.
As part of its growth in Pennsylvania, GardaWorld is hiring for more than 50 security jobs in Hazleton, Allentown, Wilkes-Barre and Annville, Pa. The security jobs include positions at retail facilities, warehouse locations, front desk, and access control to support growing clients. GardaWorld provides flexible schedules, diverse work assignments spanning multiple industries, training and career advancement opportunities, competitive pay and benefits for its security positions.
To learn more about GardaWorld, please visit https://securityjobsus.garda.com/.
About GardaWorld
GardaWorld is the world's largest privately owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 102,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people. For more information, visit http://www.garda.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Mantiply, Abel Communications for GardaWorld, 314-646-3878, media@garda.com
SOURCE GardaWorld