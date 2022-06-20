Gardi, Haught, Fischer & Bhosale Ltd., a Schaumburg, Illinois-based law firm, announces the recent hiring of three new attorneys: Blake Austin Culver, Eric Dobradin and Tara Grimm. All attorneys are licensed to practice law in the state of Illinois.
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gardi, Haught, Fischer & Bhosale Ltd., a Schaumburg, Illinois-based law firm, announces the recent hiring of three new attorneys: Blake Austin Culver, Eric Dobradin and Tara Grimm. All attorneys are licensed to practice law in the state of Illinois.
Culver, who joined the firm this year, earned a Bachelor of Arts with highest honor from DePaul University in Chicago. Culver earned a Juris Doctor degree from DePaul University-College of Law and received a CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Legal Writing.
With over 15 years of experience in matrimonial and family law, Culver will be practicing in areas that include high-net-worth divorce, complex property division, maintenance, child support, parental responsibilities (formerly custody), parenting time (formerly visitation), and post-judgment modifications or enforcements.
"At Gardi, Haught, Fischer & Bhosale, I look forward to advocating on behalf of clients experiencing the challenging issues of divorce and family law," said Culver, who is a member of the Chicago Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the American Bar Association.
Born in Poland, Dobradin moved to the Midwest as a child with his family. He graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois with a Bachelor's of Economics with departmental honors. He attended DePaul University College of Law where he obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 2012.
Dobradin has over 10 years of civil litigation to the firm and has represented clients in mechanics liens, personal injury, medical negligence, evictions, and foreclosure defense matters in Cook and surrounding suburban counties. He is also a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association and Advocates Society.
"I am excited to join Gardi, Haught, Fischer & Bhosale Ltd. in its civil litigation practice. I look forward to applying over 10 years of experience litigating real estate, construction, and business disputes to fulfill the expanding demand for quality legal services," said Dobradin. "I am thrilled to be able to return to the Schaumburg area where my journey towards the legal field began and to work with such a dedicated and talented group of advocates."
Grimm graduated in 2002 from East Carolina University with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and in 2006 from The John Marshall Law School. She is admitted to the Illinois and New York State bars.
Grimm began her career at the Chicago Board of Education of the City of Chicago where she defended the Board in personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits. She continued her career in the public sector and then transitioned to insurance defense, civil litigation, and real estate.
At the firm, she will focus on her role representing both sellers and buyers in residential real estate transactions and representing landlords in eviction actions.
"Joining this firm has a lot of meaning for me," Grimm said. "Experiencing the sense of community and the camaraderie from my colleagues are things that I have never experienced quite to this degree. I am looking forward to growing my career here and focusing on client needs in both real estate transactions and evictions."
About Gardi, Haught, Fischer and Bhosale, Ltd.
Gardi, Haught, Fischer and Bhosale, Ltd. is a law firm concentrating in Real Estate Law, Litigation, Immigration, Divorce, Estate Planning, and Corporate Law. The firm is located at 939 N. Plum Grove Rd., Ste. C, Schaumburg, Illinois.
For more information, call 847-944-9400 or visit http://www.gardilaw.com. ###
