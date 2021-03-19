SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Schaumburg, Illinois-based law firm Gardi & Haught, Ltd. announces the recent hiring of the new attorney Aaron Novasic.
Novasic obtained his Undergraduate Degree in Political Science from Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois, where he was also a member of the Dominican basketball team, and captain of the Dominican golf team. In 2017, he graduated from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago. While in law school he obtained Illinois Supreme Court Rule 711 License which allowed him to practice law as a student and swore into the Northern District of Illinois and the Central District of Illinois.
As head of the litigation department and attorney at law for Gardi & Haught, Parag Bhosale welcomes Novasic to the firm's team.
"Aaron will bring his extensive trial experience to our office and will be able to continue to aggressively pursue the best possible outcomes for his clients," Bhosale said. "His past experience working in the physical therapy industry gives him a unique perspective on the science behind traumatic injuries and recovery. We are extremely excited to have him on board."
With the beginning of a new chapter at Gardi & Haught, Ltd Novasic is committed to exercising his skills and experiences to the best of his capabilities. "I look forward to helping Gardi and Haught grow their personal injury branch, with my aggressive model of practice from the city to the suburbs," said Novasic.
In the last three years, Novasic lived and practiced law at Goldstein Bender & Romanoff in downtown Chicago. His practice includes cases arising out of motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, workers compensation, DRAM shop, FELA actions, Dog Bites, and other negligence actions. In the past, he also had the opportunity to try several jury trials and a bench trial which was upheld by the Illinois 1st District Appellate Court. During his education, he tried a Section 1983 Civil Rights case in the Central District of Illinois and eventually settled with the Attorney General's office.
Additionally, Novasic's work experience includes a medical background in physical therapy. "I bring an understanding of medical treatment that allows me to fight for my clients' health and well-being. There is no ceiling on what we can accomplish at Gardi & Haught," said Novasic.
Such an asset provides Novasic a fundamental legal insight from a medical perspective, in regards for example, to injuries clients might suffer from, and the healing process that needs to take place to recover from those injuries.
Novasic is an active member of several associations including the Illinois State Bar Association, the Chicago Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, and the Croatian American Bar Association. When he is not defending the law, Novasic enjoys his free time playing golf or basketball, or training in Muay Thai kickboxing.
Gardi & Haught, Ltd. is a law firm concentrating in Real Estate Law, Litigation, Immigration, Divorce, Estate Planning, and Corporate Law. Founded by Hiten R. Gardi and Thomas E. Haught in 2003, the firm is located at 939 N. Plum Grove Rd., Ste. C, Schaumburg, Illinois.
For more information, call 847-944-9400 or visit http://www.gardilaw.com.
