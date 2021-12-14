SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gardi & Haught, Ltd., a Schaumburg, Illinois-based law firm, announces the recent hiring of the new attorney James M. Nelis.
Nelis obtained his Bachelor's of Arts and Sciences degree from The University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana and is a graduate of The John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He was admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 1994.
At the law firm, Nelis will be working in the following law areas: residential and commercial real estate: acquisition, sale and litigation, asset protection, corporate law, commercial transactions: contract negotiation and preparation, commercial litigation, civil litigation, securities law and probate.
"Jim joins Gardi & Haught, Ltd., with 25 years of legal experience already under his belt," said Thomas Haught, partner and co-founder Gardi & Haught. "We are very excited that our firm, and our clients, are now the beneficiates of that experience."
Since 2004, Nelis has been the owner of his own Schaumburg law office which specialized in the needs and business aspects of the creative real estate and/or financial investor. He has also worked as an associate for Mark G. Mulroe & Associates, Ltd, formerly of Mount Prospect, Klein, Daday & Aretos & O'Donoghue in Schaumburg and The Law Office of John A. Tatooles & Associates in Palatine.
Aside from his work, Nelis is vice-chair and treasurer of the board of directors for Northwest Housing Partnership, a not-for-profit corporation located in Schaumburg, Illinois, whose primary mission is to locate, renovate and provide affordable housing for low to middle-income families.
"Being part of Gardi & Haught's team, I look forward to growing the firm's services in these areas, especially in commercial law, real estate law and financial law," Nelis said.
About Gardi & Haught, Ltd.
Gardi & Haught, Ltd. is a law firm concentrating in Real Estate Law, Litigation, Immigration, Divorce, Estate Planning, and Corporate Law. Founded by Hiten R. Gardi and Thomas E. Haught in 2003, the firm is located at 939 N. Plum Grove Rd., Ste. C, Schaumburg, Illinois.
For more information, call 847-944-9400 or visit http://www.gardilaw.com.
