After 25 years at the helm of Miner Family Winery's winemaking program, Gary Brookman, Director of Winemaking is retiring.
OAKVILLE, Calif., June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary Brookman of Miner Family Winery Announces Retirement
"This job was a realization of a great dream to work with great people – Dave and Emily Miner. It has been an incredible opportunity to be creative and commercially viable at the same time," Gary said.
After graduating from Humboldt University with a biology degree, Gary spent 14 years making wine for Joseph Phelps Vineyards. He worked with a multitude of varietals at Phelps, refining his skills with each passing harvest. In 1997, after stints at Franciscan and a few additional properties, Gary met Dave and Emily Miner – and everything clicked.
"It's going to be hard to not have him here. We've had a good run and a lot of fun," said Dave Miner.
For the past 20 years, Gary has worked alongside "an incredibly faithful and talented cellar team" that includes cellar manager, Wes Raineri, bottling supervisor, Joe Adams and barrel master, Angelica Ahumada. "Working with this cellar team has been one of the best parts of this job," said Gary. In addition, Gary has nurtured Miner's partnerships with small growers and vineyard managers. "It has been so wonderful working with those both inside and outside of the winery," Gary said.
In addition to the Miner brand, Gary has had his own label called Brookman Wines for the past 19 years.
In retirement, Gary looks forward to spending time with his family and enjoying the outdoors. Gary will "miss the lovely folks who drink our wine."
Michelle Shafrir, Miner's assistant winemaker, has been promoted to head winemaker.
About Miner Family Winery: Miner Family Winery is a dynamic family-owned winery tucked into the eastern hills of Oakville within the heart of Napa Valley. Founded in 1998 by Dave & Emily Miner, Miner is defined by a sensational portfolio of wines characterized by and committed to individualistic style and quality.
