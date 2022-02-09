In his new role as CEO of The Brooks Group, Gary is applying his keen business insights and energetic management style while extending the success and legacy established by William T. Brooks and his sons, Jeb and Will, honed during the company’s rich, 4...

 By The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Brooks Group announced that its board of directors has appointed Gary Fly as chief executive officer.

In his new role as CEO of The Brooks Group, Fly will apply his keen business insights and energetic management style while extending the success and legacy established by William T. Brooks and his sons, Will and Jeb, honed during the company's rich, 40-plus-year legacy.

After shepherding The Brooks Group through the post-COVID-19 "Next Normal," Fly will now focus on the continued refinement of the company's mission, with an emphasis on embracing the shifting landscape, new product development, and consultative services.

Gary has held previous executive level positions, including the SVP of Operations for Waffle House, and the CEO of a large multi-unit franchise organization. Additionally, Gary built a successful consulting practice, with a specialization on revenue growth for businesses earning between $15 million and $50 million.

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is an award-winning B2B sales training company focused on bringing practical, straightforward solutions to your sales force selection and training challenges.

The Brooks Group provides a suite of proven sales and sales management development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class sales hiring assessments.

