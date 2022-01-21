TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. released several new additions to its 2022 festival lineup taking place February 25-27. The non-profit, community funded festival has also released the performance dates.
New acts joining the Black Pumas on Friday February 25 include Grouplove, Cimafunk, Melt, seeyousoon, Hearty Har, and Parrotfish. On Saturday February 26, new bands joining The Revivalists include Band of Horses, Margo Price, Bob Moses (club set), and Cha Wa.
The festival also announced a host of Tampa Bay and Florida based acts added to the lineup including Ortroasce, GW Souther, Camille Trust, DJ KU, Vinny Virgo, Wahh World Fusion Band, MrENC, Treis & Friends, and BOYCOTT.
The full list of announced bands are listed below and can be found at https://gasparillamusic.com/2022-lineup/ or by downloading the festival app. Initial set times will be released tomorrow Friday January 20. The festival will have more special announcements in the coming weeks including its award winning Food Lineup.
Tickets to the festival are available at http://www.gmftickets.com
Advance Ticket Prices*
FRIDAY GENERAL ADMISSION $45
SATURDAY GENERAL ADMISSION $45
SUNDAY GENERAL ADMISSION $45
2- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION (FRI/SAT) $70
2- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION (SAT/SUN) $70
3- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION $95
FRIDAY VIP $125
SATURDAY VIP $125
SUNDAY VIP $125
2-DAY VIP (FRI/SAT) $200
2-DAY VIP (SAT/SUN) $200
3-DAY VIP $250
All Artists and Times Subject to change.
No Refunds. Rain or Shine
2022 Announced Artists
Andy Frasco & the UN - Los Angeles, CA - High Energy Funk and Jazz
Arrested Development - Atlanta, GA - Hip Hop/Progressive Rap
Band of Horses - Charleston, South Carolina - Indie Rock
Black Pumas - Austin, TX - Psychedelic Soul
Bob Moses (club set) - New York City, NY - Electronic/Dance
BOYCOTT - Tampa, FL - Rock/Pop
Camille Trust - New York City , NY - Soul/Contemporary Pop
Cha Wa - New Orleans, LA - Funk
Cimafunk - Cuba - Afro-Cuban/Funk
DBMK - Tampa, FL - Alt-Pop
DJ KU - Tampa, FL - DJ/Dance
Gospel Choir - Saint Petersburg, FL - Gospel*
Grouplove - Los Angeles, CA - Alternative Rock
GW Souther - Orlando, FL - Rock/Pop
Hearty Har - Los Angeles, CA - Psychedelic Rock
Imagination Movers - New Orleans, LA - Family Friendly Alt-Rock
Johanna Warren - Portland, OR - Born Saint Petersburg, FL - Ethereal Folk Singer/Songwriter
JudyAnne Jackson - Tampa, FL - 14 yr old Soulful Pop Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist
K.iii - Tampa, FL - Hip Hop Emcee
Kaelin Ellis - Orlando, FL - Electronic
Kenzie Wheeler - Plant City, FL - Country - Mullet Sporting Fan Favorite Finalist from The Voice
Kristopher James - Tampa, FL - Soulful Southern
MAK - Tampa, FL - Indie Pop
Margo Price - Nashville, TN - Folk Rock
Mavis Staples - Chicago, IL - Gospel/Blues Singer, Actress and National Treasure
Melt - New York City, NY - Indie/Soul
Moonthing - Tampa, FL - Cinematic Psychedelia
MrENC - Tampa, FL - Alternative Rock
Neal Francis - Chicago, IL - Bluesy Retro Funk
Ortrotasce - Tampa, FL - Electronic Rock
Parrotfish - Tampa, FL - Alternative Rock
Peach Tree Rascals - San Jose, CA - Pop Musical Collective exploding off Tik Tok
Pinegrove - Montclair, NJ - Twangy Indie Rock
Sam E. Hues - Tampa, FL - Hip Hop Flow
School of Rock Tampa - Tampa, FL - Rock
seeyousoon - Orlando, FL - Rap/Hip-Hop
Seranation - Saint Petersburg, FL - Pop-Reggae/Rock band
Sick Hot - Tampa, FL - Vintage Roc
Summer Hoop - Tampa, FL - Experimental Indie Pop
Tampa Metro Youth Orchestra - Tampa, FL - Classical
The Aces - Provo, Utah - Cool Girl Indie Pop
The Allman Betts Band - Sarasota, FL - Southern Rock Royalty
The Amy Ray Band - Atlanta, GA - Folk Rock
The Revivalists - New Orleans, LA - Roots Rock based Funk
The Venus - St. Pete, FL - Sci-Fi Surf
Treis & Friends - Orlando, FL - Suburban Funk
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue - New Orleans, LA - Post-Bop Jazz
Van Plating - Lakeland, FL - Indie Americana
Vinny Virgo - Los Angeles, CA - Hip-Hop/Rap
Wahh World Fusion Band - Tampa, FL - World/Fusion
All Artists and Times Subject to change.
ABOUT GMF
The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 50 local and national bands across 4 stages along Tampa's waterfront. The event features food from Tampa's top local chefs and restaurants. The 2022 festival takes place on February 25-27 and will be its 11th edition. The festival is made possible with support from its sponsors, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, and the Florida Department of Cultural Affairs. GMF has been voted Tampa's Best Festival in each of its first 10 years.
About Gasparilla Music Foundation
Gasparilla Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival. The foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. In 2021, the foundation provided 719 instruments, repairs and supplies to 42 Title 1 music classrooms and $162,000 in paid performance opportunities to local musicians . The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit http://www.gmfhigherground.com
ABOUT Coppertail Brewing Co.
Coppertail Brewing Co. is an independent brewery and tasting room settled in the Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, FL. It was founded with the desire to introduce more Florida-brewed beer to the masses, with help from the sea monster that lives in Tampa Bay – Coppertail. Coppertail prides themselves on giving back to the community, having involvement with many Tampa Bay organizations, such as Walk Bike Tampa, Ybor City Development Corporation (YCDC) and Goodwill Suncoast, to name a few. The brewery came to life in 2014, with 1,000 barrels of fermentation space with tanks ranging from 30 barrels to 200 barrels. Coppertail's core beer offerings are brewed throughout the year and each tell a different story with quality ingredients.
Media Contact
David Cox, Gasparilla Music Foundation, 1 813-708-8423, pr@gasparillamusic.com
SOURCE Gasparilla Music Foundation