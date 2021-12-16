TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tampa's Gasparilla Music Fest has released its initial round of artists performing Sep 25-27, 2022. The Black Pumas will be performing Friday Sep 25, The Revivalists Saturday Sep 26, and Trombone Shorty will close out the festival on Sunday September 27.
The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. has released the first wave of artists that will be performing at their 11th anniversary festival taking place on February 25 - 27 in Tampa, Florida. A limited amount of Early Bird tickets are available. Proceeds from the non-profit festival, which has been dubbed a "Festival on a Mission', provide support to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools across the Bay Area.
Following the success of the 2020 Festival, GMF expanded its programming by adding a third evening of events this past October. The 2022 Festival will further expand its programming on the Friday evening by featuring a full slate of vendors and bands on all four stages for the full three days.
Best New Artist Grammy® Nominees, Austin, TX's Black Pumas will be performing Friday and alternative roots rockers The Revivalists bring their iconic psychedelic jams to the Main Stage on Saturday night. GMF crowd favorite Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue makes their triumphant and long awaited return to the festival on Sunday.
The festival also announced the return of its Kids Fest within the fest taking place on Sunday February 27 form 1pm-4pm and featuring the beloved Imagination Movers plus family friendly music on 3 stages, kids activities and food.
"We are beyond excited to have these great artists coming in to help support our underfunded music programs and help us provide opportunities for thousands of children," said David Cox, the Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation which produces GMF. "And as a bonus, we get to throw one of Tampa's biggest parties with them!"
The festival will be announcing the next round of artists in the coming weeks along with full performance dates and times, the 2022 food lineup, and other special events taking place at the festival. There are a limited number of multiple day early bird General Admission Tickets available online. Ticket information and the initial list of bands are listed below. Interested vendors can contact the festival at vendors@gasparillamusic.com. More information about the festival can be found at https://gasparillamusic.com/frequently-asked-questions/
Early Bird Ticket Prices*
2- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION EARLY BIRD (FRI/SAT) $50
2- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION EARLY BIRD (SAT/SUN) $50
3- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION EARLY BIRD $70
Advance Ticket Prices*
FRIDAY GENERAL ADMISSION $45
SATURDAY GENERAL ADMISSION $45
SUNDAY GENERAL ADMISSION $45
2- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION (FRI/SAT) $70
2- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION (SAT/SUN) $70
3- DAY GENERAL ADMISSION $95
FRIDAY VIP $125
SATURDAY VIP $125
SUNDAY VIP $125
2-DAY VIP (FRI/SAT) $200
2-DAY VIP (SAT/SUN) $200
3-DAY VIP $250
Tickets are available at http://www.gmftickets.com/
No Refunds. Rain or Shine
Amy Ray Band
Andy Frasco & the UN
Arrested Development
Black Pumas
DBMK
Gospel Choir
Imagination Movers
Johanna Warren
JudyAnne Jackson
k.iii
Kenzie Wheeler
Kristopher James
MAK
Mavis Staples
Moonthing
Neal Francis
Peach Tree Rascals
Pinegrove
Sam E. Hues
School of Rock Tampa
Seranation
Sick Hot
Summer Hoop
Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra
The Aces
The Allman Betts Band
The Revivalists
The Venus
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Van Plating
ABOUT GMF
The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 40 local and national bands across 4 stages along Tampa's waterfront. The event features food from Tampa's top local chefs and restaurants. The 2022 festival takes place on February 25-27 and will be its 11th edition. The festival is made possible with support from its sponsors, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, and the Florida Department of Cultural Affairs. GMF has been voted Tampa's Best Festival in each of its first 10 years.
ABOUT Gasparilla Music Foundation
Gasparilla Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival. The foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. In 2021, the foundation provided 719 instruments, repairs and supplies to 42 Title 1 music classrooms and $162,000 in paid performance opportunities to local musicians . The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit http://www.gmfhigherground.com
ABOUT Coppertail Brewing Co.
Coppertail Brewing Co. is an independent brewery and tasting room settled in the Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, FL. It was founded with the desire to introduce more Florida-brewed beer to the masses, with help from the sea monster that lives in Tampa Bay – Coppertail. Coppertail prides themselves on giving back to the community, having involvement with many Tampa Bay organizations, such as Walk Bike Tampa, Ybor City Development Corporation (YCDC) and Goodwill Suncoast, to name a few. The brewery came to life in 2014, with 1,000 barrels of fermentation space with tanks ranging from 30 barrels to 200 barrels. Coppertail's core beer offerings are brewed throughout the year and each tell a different story with quality ingredients.
