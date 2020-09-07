Ministers from Singapore and Canada to deliver Keynote Addresses at prestigious event Industry leaders speaking include Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum; Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of OGCI Climate Investments; Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Shell and Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO of Baker Hughes The Summit is set to deliver the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the natural gas industry