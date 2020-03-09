DALLAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, announced a partnership with Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio (GCSA). Sixteen months after its inception and initial partnership with Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (TDDC), GI Alliance now represents over 350 gastroenterologists across six states.
Established in 1978, GCSA has grown organically into one of the largest gastrointestinal (GI) practices in Texas, providing comprehensive digestive and liver care with a team of 26 board-certified gastroenterologists in 10 offices and 3 ASCs. In addition to core physician services, GCSA provides in-house pathology, infusion, anesthesia, and clinical research. GCSA's highly developed administrative backbone services its providers with internal RCM, IT, and clinical operations support.
"We are thrilled to become a part of this national team of leading physicians," said Paresh Mehta, M.D., President of GCSA. "GCSA and TDDC have long admired and collaborated clinically with each other. With GI Alliance's growth trajectory, strategic outlook, and capital backing, the time was right for our organizations to join forces. GI Alliance was our clear choice due to its visionary physician leadership, the ability for us to retain the high standards of patient care in which we have always taken pride, and the opportunity to share ideas and best practices with other leading gastroenterologists across the country."
"For four decades, GCSA has been a trail-blazer in clinical quality, practice development, and administrative excellence," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "We are honored that they have decided to join the ranks of GI Alliance. This partnership is a tremendous step forward in both our Texas and our broader South-Central endeavors."
The merger involved the collaboration of United Surgical Partners International (USPI), the corporate partner of GCSA in its three ASCs. Dr. Weber commented, "USPI acted as a true partner to GI Alliance and GCSA throughout the consummation of this arrangement; we greatly appreciate their efforts. GI Alliance is committed to furthering strategic relationships with ASC operators, health systems, and other partners who advance patient care and benefit our physicians." Dr. Mehta added, "USPI has been an excellent partner to GCSA for years, and we are thrilled to have their support in this next phase of our evolution."
About GI Alliance
GI Alliance is a physician-led GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 350 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, and Arkansas. GI practices that are part of the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve quality of care for patients.
Contact: Shannon Brush / GI Alliance
Marketing@GIAlliance.com
(817) 402-7562
www.gialliance.com