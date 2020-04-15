DENVER, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) will release its first-quarter financial results after trading ends on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) to discuss Gates Industrial's financial results.
The live webcast can be accessed through Gates Industrial's website at investors.gates.com. Due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in, the Company encourages use of the webcast. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing (866) 393-4306 or +1 (734) 385-2616, respectively, and requesting the Gates Industrial Corporation First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 pm ET on May 5, 2020 until 11:59 pm ET on May 12, 2020, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406, respectively, and providing the passcode 5779379, or by accessing the webcast replay on Gates Industrial's website at investors.gates.com.
About Gates Industrial Corporation plc
Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.
Contact
Bill Waelke
(303) 744-4887
investorrelations@gates.com