TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gav-Yam (TASE: BYSD), which is one of Israel's largest real estate companies that specializes in the initiation, planning, construction, and management of hi-tech and offices parks, logistics centers and industrial parks, announced its financial results for 2020.

Financial Highlights

  • 8 major Lease agreements cover a total area of ~90,000 m² (the Company's share - 80,000 m²), and annual revenues to the Company of approximately NIS 80 million;
  • Consistent growth in all operational parameters;
  • 2020 rental income of NIS 534 million, an increase of 4.7%, year-over-year;
  • 2020 NOI reached NIS 516 million, an increase of 5.3% year-over-year;
  • EBITDA in 2020 of NIS 480 million, an increase of 4.8% year-over-year;
  • Operating cash flow in 2020 of NIS 421 million, an increase of 8.5% year-over-year;
  • FFO attributed to shareholders of NIS 240 million in 2020, an increase of 3.9% year-over-year;
  • 2020 Net Income attributed to shareholders of NIS 260 million, compared with NIS 463 million in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to the decrease in income from increase in the fair value of income-producing properties, compared to last year.

Management Comment

Mr. Avi Jacobovitz, CEO of Gav-Yam, said today: "We concluded a challenging year, in the midst of the Corona Pandemic with all its effects. I believe that the impact is expected to continue for the next year or two. We, like everybody else, felt the crisis but faced it prepared and ready, with a toolbox that enabled us to meet those challenges, continuing with our ongoing activities and fully met all our commitments.

"We operate with a long-term perspective, and we are navigating the crisis and its consequences on our ongoing business. We have shown a continued trend of stability in the level of occupancy and rents, as well as a continuous increase in all operational parameters.

"The highlight of this year's activity was the signing of 8 major lease agreements, mostly with global companies, which include, among others, GM, GE, Microsoft and another global leading technology company.

"In 2020, Gav-Yam signed 160 lease agreements, for approximately 200,000 m², yielding ~NIS 140 million per year, with an average real increase of approximately 4.5% in the rent on existing properties.

"As we stated during the year, global technology companies' need for real estate and recruitment has not been hurt, and demand continues. This is the trend in the market. International companies do not give up on their development centers, and continue to convey that there is no substitute for office work. The current work-from-home trend is not permanent and will not be a substitute for work from the office. The current hybrid model is created through medical constraints and a lack of alternatives, and not via a structured process of changing needs and habits. Even if at the end of the process, which will be gradual, 10% -20% will remain working from home in part or adopt some form of hybrid model, we estimate that the impact to the local commercial market will not be significant. High-tech companies, showing continued growth, are leading the trends in the Israeli market, and are a form of accelerator in the office space market.

"Gav-Yam continues on a very clear path of intensive development activity, which includes 7 projects, amounting to 265,000 m² (the Company's share being about 210,000 m²). The total investment is ~NIS 1.6 billion and expected revenues of ~NIS 125 million, which is an addition of ~NIS 80 million to the FFO attributed to shareholders (an increase of approximately 33% compared to the FFO attributed to shareholders in 2020, which was ~NIS 240 million). After the completion and occupancy of the projects under development, by the end of 2024, the Company's assets will stand at 1.25 million m², with annual revenues of approximately NIS 700 million. This represents a significant leap forward.

"Gav-Yam has 1,034,000 m² of properties, with a broad spread, both geographically in Israel and sectorial, in 18 cities around the country, including 21 parks and high-tech centers, offices, logistics, industry and commerce. The Company's properties are located in leading demand areas in the country, adjacent to railway stations, Class A buildings. In addition, the Company has further reserves of available building rights, amounting to approximately 490,000 m².

"Gav Yam has about 440 customers, most of them large, high-quality and well-established international companies, at the forefront of technology. As of the end of 2020, the Company's backlog of signed lease agreements amounted to NIS 2.3 billion for income-producing properties, and NIS 2.75 billion including signed lease agreements for construction projects. The average lease agreements duration is for about 4.4 years.

"Rent collection was conducted at the typical rate in 2020, similar to that of 2019. During 2020, the Company forgo revenues totaling ~NIS 10 million, which was less than 2% of the Company's annual revenues. All contracts with the Company's customers were honored and there has been no change in this trend.

"The Company has strategic partnerships with the leading academic institutions in Israel. Gav-Yam significantly deepened its activities and collaborations, which include, among others, the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University in the Negev and the Weizmann Institute in Rechovot.

"During the year, the Company completed the construction of 3 projects in a total area of ~45,000 m² (~39,000 m² of which is the Company's portion)

"During 2020, Gav-Yam and its subsidiary Matam issued total debt of approximately NIS 2 billion. The high demand in the three offerings made and their success, is an expression of the capital market's confidence in the Company, in the quality of its assets and in its business strategy, which leads to growth, financial strength and stability over the years, and provides the Company with a boost to its continued development," concluded Mr. Jacobovitz

Safe Harbor Statement

The information included in this report is a convenience summary only of the Hebrew report filed with the Tel Aviv Exchange. The Hebrew version of the immediate report is the binding one. This press release may include forecasts, estimates, assessments and other information pertaining to future events and/or matters, whose materialization is uncertain and is beyond the Company's control, and which constitute forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968. Such information may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize in a manner significantly different to that forecast. Such information includes, among others, revenue, FFO and NOI forecasts, the value of the Group's holdings, refinancing, sale of assets, timetables and costs of and profit from projects and the development and construction thereof. 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheet as at December 31

















2020

2019







NIS thousands











Assets









Cash and cash equivalents





1,715,381

889,660

Short-term investments and deposits





823,674

589,031

Trade receivables





4,480

4,669

Other receivables





104,631

52,152

Current tax assets





427

328

Land inventory





-

3,728

Assets held for sale





-

101,082











Total current assets





2,648,593

1,640,650











Other long term receivables





 

48,371

 

22,586

Investments and loans in equity accounted investees





194,442

151,855

Fixed assets, net





48,852

48,419

Intangible assets, net





4,149

4,187

Assets in respect of usage right





972

1,635

Available lands inventory





134,807

134,807

Investment property under construction





259,401

258,727

Investment property





7,670,094

7,410,181











Total non-current assets





8,651,088

8,032,397











Total assets





11,299,681

9,673,047

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheet as at December 31

















2020

2019







NIS thousands











Liabilities



















Loans and borrowings





722,557

377,843

Other payables





157,431

229,101

Current tax liabilities





15,977

5,354

Short term liabilities for construction services





146,566

39,264





















Total current liabilities





1,042,531

651,562











Debentures





5,440,699

4,291,426

Liabilities for construction services





127,689

160,696

Employee benefits, net





982

754

Liabilities for leases





53,206

615

Deferred taxes





1,018,589

972,006











Total non-current liabilities





6,641,165

5,425,497











Total liabilities





7,683,696

6,077,059











Equity



















Share capital





169,578

169,577

Capital reserves





304,868

300,514

Retained earnings





2,300,008

2,240,060











Total equity attributed to owners of the Company





2,774,454

2,710,151











Non-controlling interests





841,531

885,837











Total equity





3,615,985

3,595,988











Total liabilities and equity





11,299,681

9,673,047

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of profit or loss for the Year Ended December 31







2020

2019

2018





NIS

thousands

NIS

thousands

NIS

thousands





(Other than net earnings per share)

Revenue



















Rental income



533,924

510,323

458,985

Increase in fair value of investment property



109,020

358,937

205,745

Management fees



11,793

10,496

10,555

Other



32,686

50,718

8,481















687,423

930,474

683,766











Expenses



















Property maintenance



32,789

34,167

30,953

Selling and marketing



7,929

7,399

11,929

General and administrative



33,027

29,912

25,947

Other



38,276

26,598

5,012















112,021

98,076

73,841











Operating profit



575,402

832,398

609,925











Financing income



(13,071)

35,851

1,271

Financing expenses



(142,569)

(153,588)

(184,225)











Financing expenses, net



(155,640)

(117,737)

(182,954)











Share in profits of









 equity accounted investees



14,609

10,559

10,215











Profit before taxes



434,371

725,220

437,186











Taxes on income



103,752

161,559

94,463











Net profit for the period



330,619

563,661

342,723











Attributable to:



















Owners of the Company



260,141

463,383

276,493

Non-controlling interests



70,478

100,278

66,230











Net profit for the period



330,619

563,661

342,723











Earnings per share attributable to owners of

the Company



















Basic earnings per share (in NIS)



1.22

2.17

1.29

Diluted earnings per share (in NIS)



1.21

2.17

1.29

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Year Ended December 31







2020

2019

2018





NIS

thousands

NIS

thousands

NIS

thousands











Net profit for the period



330,619

563,661

342,723











Items of other comprehensive income that subsequent

to initial recognition in comprehensive income were or

will be transferred to profit or loss



















Tax benefits for items of other comprehensive income



-

-

-











Items of other comprehensive income not to be

transferred to profit or loss



















Actuarial losses from a defined benefit plan



(269)

(123)

(120)











Tax benefits for items of other comprehensive income



62

28

28











Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax



(207)

(95)

(92)











Total comprehensive income for the period



330,412

563,566

342,631





















Attributable to:



















Owners of the Company



259,948

463,280

276,337











Non-controlling interests



70,464

100,286

66,294











Total comprehensive income for the period



330,412

563,566

342,631

 

 

