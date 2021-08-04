MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gavin Tudor Elliot, owner of the Elliot Legal Group, P.A., brings decades of business law experience – in and out of the courtroom and across the globe – to ensure that his clients' companies are positioned for success.
Elliot has more than 18 years of experience representing clients in Florida. He is also a licensed attorney in Washington, D.C., and a solicitor in Wales and England, where he was born. He has arranged the acquisitions of a financial institution and a software developer in Europe, the formation of an online retail start-up in the United States, and negotiated and drafted a distribution agreement under English law between Asia and the Middle East.
He has always been fascinated by legal contracts and the written word, meticulously crafting business contracts to protect all parties involved.
"I've seen how much harm can be done when someone's rights weren't protected – when the wrong words were used or the right words weren't," Elliot says. "I have always had a strong grasp of the English language and its interpretation."
Contracts are king in both business law and real estate – two areas where he focuses his practice.
Elliot is extremely knowledgeable in creating contracts for business formations and acquisitions, restructuring and reviewing existing contracts, and protecting his clients' rights in court. His experience as both a transactional attorney and a litigator has taught him not only how contracts work in the boardroom but how they're interpreted in the courtroom.
His services have mitigated shareholder disputes among business owners.
"Having a business dissolve, an owner depart or anything else go wrong without a strong contract can cost tens of thousands of dollars in litigation that could have been avoided," Elliot says.
His services also include updating contracts as a business expands and defining the relationships between a company and its vendors, lenders, employees, officers, and shareholders. He can anticipate potential problems that can be addressed in a contract to prevent issues down the line.
