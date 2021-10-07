WESTON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- gen.video appoints influencer industry veteran Larry Beaman as Chief Growth Officer
gen.video, the premier platform for content creator and influencer social commerce, announces today the appointment of Larry Beaman to serve as Chief Growth Officer.
In his new role, Larry will be responsible for growth, marketing, media, and innovation. Larry brings over 14 years of growth and leadership experience in the influencer industry, with deep expertise in measurement and e-commerce. Previously, he served as Vice President, Influencer Marketing at Edelman and Vice President, Partnerships at IZEA.
"Larry is a one-of-a-kind executive in influencer marketing. Like gen.video, he's been in influencer marketing since before it was called influencer marketing. He knows exactly what's possible today and has a clear vision for where the industry needs to go. I'm incredibly excited to have him on our team and even more excited for the impact he'll have for our clients," said CEO Bill Hildebolt.
"gen.video is a crucial social commerce platform with a performance first approach to influencer selection and content creation, which drives tangible results for clients", Beaman said. "Their industry leading social commerce platform is fully integrated with major retailers and sets them apart in the crowded influencer marketing space."
The pandemic accelerated a double-digit shift in consumer shopping behavior from in-store to online. gen.video has more than doubled their growth throughout quarantine and continue to see the same trajectory now that consumers have changed their shopping behaviors.
About gen.video
gen.video is the premier platform for content creator and influencer social commerce. Brands use the platform for visual storytelling that drives conversation and inspire eCommerce purchases. As the category leader, gen.video expertise is to accelerate the transition from social content to purchase intent, delivering authentic messaging that helps consumers find the products and services they want. Our vast portfolio of influencers provides direct-to-consumer content that is trusted, informative, and translate to sales. For more information about gen.video, visit https://www.gen.video.
