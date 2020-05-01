CHAMPAIGN, Ill., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genective, a joint venture between Limagrain and KWS dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits, is pleased to announce Rick Emnett as VP of Finance, CFO, and Renee Nowak as VP of Quality Management and Compliance.
Emnett, a CPA and CFA, has over 20 years of finance and accounting experience. Emnett started his career as an external auditor and gained extensive corporate finance experience in various roles at Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, Monsanto, and Bayer. In his last role at Bayer, Emnett led R&D Collaborations Finance for the Crop Science division. Emnett holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Truman State University, and an MBA from Olin School of Business, Washington University in St. Louis.
Nowak, a scientist by training, had her first job as a Biochemist in Sigma-Aldrich. In the last 14 years, Nowak grew her career in the fields of quality, stewardship, and regulatory at Monsanto, Bayer, and Baxter. Most recently, Nowak serves as a Senior Manager of Quality at Baxter Healthcare. Nowak holds a BS in Biochemistry from North Central College, a MS in Molecular and Cellular Biology from University of Missouri, and an EMBA from Northern Illinois University.
"I am excited to have Rick and Renee as part of the Genective team," said Qiaoni Linda Jing, President and CEO of Genective. "Their expertise and leadership will help to enable the fast-pace growth we are experiencing in the U.S. and our version of becoming a globally impactful contributor to agriculture through biotechnology."
About Genective
Genective is a 50/50 joint venture between Limagrain and KWS, two of the world's largest seed companies. With entities and activities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Genective is dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits. For more information, visit http://genective.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/genective.